Public Safety

Boys aged 13 and 11 identified after peacock killing in Dunfermline

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have identified two boys aged 13 and 11 after a peacock was tortured and killed during a break-in at an aviary in a Fife park. The bird, known as Malcolm, was found dead at Pittencrieff...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
