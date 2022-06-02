Boys aged 13 and 11 identified after peacock killing in Dunfermline

Two drivers who killed a cyclist while racing at 70mph were guilty of “senseless, unnecessary and appalling dangerous driving”, a judge who jailed them both said.Graham Pattison, a married 49-year-old father of two, was sent 40 metres through the air when he was knocked off his bike on the dual carriageway A689 near Sedgefield, County Durham, in July 2020.Judge Jonathan Carroll said Mr Pattison had done nothing wrong when he was hit by 24-year-old Paige Robinson’s Ford Fiesta.She had been distracted by an ongoing road rage incident with David Ferry, 47, and was trying to undertake his Audi TT when...
