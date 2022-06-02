Sachse High names top two graduates

Why spend time stuck in Dallas traffic when you can enjoy nature at a state park instead?. There are over 80 state parks in Texas, and being in Dallas puts you in close range of many of them. If you ever need a break from the city and all that comes with it, just hop in your car and before you know it, you could be immersed in some beautiful nature. Just have a day to spare? Don’t worry, there are great state parks an easy hour’s drive away. Have a weekend or more to play? You’ll have even more options at your fingertips.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO