All South Carolina residents can vote early; here's what you need to know in Aiken County

The June 14 primary will be the second time all South Carolina voters can cast their ballots early.

S.C. Gov. Henry Master signed a bill into law in May that created a two-week period of in person early voting beginning at 8:30 a.m. May 31 and ending at 5 p.m. on June 10.

Except for the 2020 general election, South Carolina voters that wanted to cast ballots early needed to have a reason to do so.

In Aiken County, in person early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ronnie Young Aiken County Government Center located at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.

Absentee voting by mail is still allowed for qualified voters including people who have disabilities or who are attending people with disabilities, who are 65 or older, who are members of the military or married to someone who is in the military, who are in the hospital, who aren't going to be in their county of residence on June 14, who have employment obligations, or who are in a jail awaiting a trial.

People who want to vote absentee are required to apply by phone, mail or at the county voter registration office.

The phone number of the Aiken County Voter Registration and Elections office is 803-642-2028. The mailing address is P.O. Box 3127, Aiken, SC 29802.

After receiving their application, people are asked to return it to the voter registration office by mail or in person by June 3. Once people receive their ballot, they're asked to return it to the election office by 7 p.m. on June 14. Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to election day to help ensure timely delivery.

Absentee voters are still required to have the ballot signed by a witness and to have a photo identification if they return their ballot in person.

People will need to bring a photo ID to vote early or if they vote on election day. Acceptable forms of photo ID are a driver's license or DMV ID card, a military ID, voter registration card with photo or a passport.

South Carolina uses an open-primary system, meaning that a registered voter can vote in whatever primary he wishes to vote in regardless of what party he's registered to. As such, voters will need to choose which primary, Republican or Democratic, to vote in.