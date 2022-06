It's late March, and Trinity Rodman's mother, Michelle Rodman, stands in a suite at the Washington Spirit's Audi field in D.C., sporting a white hoodie with an image of her daughter playing soccer and the name "Rodman" blasted across the front. Trinity, perhaps the brightest young star in the game, is about to take on the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, and Michelle is equally nervous and excited, just as she had been years ago when she watched Trinity sprint back and forth in youth soccer games while the other kids picked daisies.

