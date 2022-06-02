Marcus Bingham reportedly has pre-draft workout with Toronto Raptors

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan State Spartan Marcus Bingham is picking up some NBA interest ahead of the draft later this month.

Bingham reportedly worked out for the Toronto Raptors earlier this week, according to Stock Risers. Bingham wasn’t invited to the NBA Draft Combine and isn’t expected to get drafted later this month but could still improve his stock to sign with a team through these pre-draft workouts.

Bingham averaged 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this past season. He also was stellar on the defensive end, averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

