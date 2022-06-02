ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Marcus Bingham reportedly has pre-draft workout with Toronto Raptors

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rpk1F_0fyJXW8a00
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan State Spartan Marcus Bingham is picking up some NBA interest ahead of the draft later this month.

Bingham reportedly worked out for the Toronto Raptors earlier this week, according to Stock Risers. Bingham wasn’t invited to the NBA Draft Combine and isn’t expected to get drafted later this month but could still improve his stock to sign with a team through these pre-draft workouts.

Bingham averaged 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this past season. He also was stellar on the defensive end, averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: UNC in pursuit of transfer Peter Nance

With the deadline to stay in the NBA draft or return to college now passed, the focus now shifts fully to the transfer portal for college programs and that includes North Carolina. After missing out on Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels are hoping to add a player out of the portal with one spot open on their roster. And their biggest target could be Northwestern forward Pete Nance. According to Riley Davis of The Field of 68, the Tar Heels are in pursuit of Nance after he announced he was withdrawing from the NBA draft process and returning to college. After making initial...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Edwards has Sixers legend Allen Iverson in all-time starting lineup

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson obviously made a huge impact on the league during his 14 seasons in the NBA and it has been long-lasting even in today’s era. Iverson, a 4-time scoring champ and 2001 MVP, dazzled on the offensive end of the floor on a nightly basis. He averaged 27.6 points per game during his time with the Sixers and he led the league in scoring four times all while throwing the team on his back every night and leading them to wins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everyone, including Marcus Smart, was shocked at how Celtics chose to guard Stephen Curry in Game 1

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had an absolutely outstanding start in the first quarter of the NBA Finals against the Celtics. Curry had 21 points in the first quarter, hitting six 3-pointers, which is the most ever recorded in a quarter for the NBA Finals. It was as much as you could ask for if you are a fan of Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: What James Franklin had to say at a football camp in Michigan

Football camp season is upon us, and Penn State head coach James Franklin is once again embracing the opportunity to get out and connect with high school players from around the Big Ten footprint. On Thursday, Franklin attended the Michigan Football Showcase at Ferris State University. He wasn’t the only Big Ten coach in attendance either. Franklin was one of four FBS coaches on hand for the event. The others were Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck, and Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester. Nearly 500 high school football players attended the event. Central Michigan head coach Jim...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#The Toronto Raptors#Stock Risers#Michigan State#Stockrisers#Spartans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer wide receiver taking official visit to Auburn

The Tigers’ receiving room may be getting a much-needed boost. Former LSU Tiger Koy Moore, who entered the Transfer Portal in October of last year, will be taking an official visit to Auburn this weekend according to On3 sports. Chances for Auburn could be looking good, as 247Sports currently has its Transfer Portal Crystal Ball set on Auburn with one prediction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy