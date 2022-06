Click here to read the full article. Every once in a great while, there comes a talent so mind-blowing that it warps the fabric of human history, inspiring generations of enviers and imitators. Freddie Mercury was such a talent; so were the Beatles. And so is Tico, an 18-year-old double yellow-headed Amazon parrot who sings classic rock covers on TikTok. With his dad Frank Maglio, Tico has made a career out of riffing on such classics as “Free Bird” and “Psycho Killer.” He started out on YouTube, but has since carved out an impressive audience on TikTok, winning almost 46,000 followers...

