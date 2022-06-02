2022 French Open women's semifinal, live stream, TV channel, time, streaming, how to watch Gauff vs Trevisan
The 18-year-old American, Coco Gauff will face Martina Trevisan in the women’s semifinals of the 2022 French Open on Thursday from Paris. The winner of today’s semifinal match will face #1 Iga Swiatek or Daria Kasatkina in the Final on Saturday.
This will be a great day of tennis, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream live all the action from Roland-Garros.
2022 French Open, Women’s Semifinals
Martina Trevisan vs. Coco Gauff
- When: Thursday, June 2
- Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
French Open, Roland-Garros Tennis Schedule
- Women’s Semifinals, June 2
- Men’s Semifinals, June 3
- Women’s Final, June 4
- Men’s Final, June 5
French Open Odds and Betting Lines
French Open odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Martina Trevisan (+220) vs. Coco Gauff (-275)
