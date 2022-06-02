2022 French Open women's semifinal, live stream, TV channel, time, streaming, how to watch Gauff vs Trevisan

The 18-year-old American, Coco Gauff will face Martina Trevisan in the women’s semifinals of the 2022 French Open on Thursday from Paris. The winner of today’s semifinal match will face #1 Iga Swiatek or Daria Kasatkina in the Final on Saturday.

This will be a great day of tennis, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream live all the action from Roland-Garros.

2022 French Open, Women’s Semifinals

Martina Trevisan vs. Coco Gauff

When: Thursday, June 2

Thursday, June 2 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

11:00 a.m. ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: fuboTV (watch now)

French Open, Roland-Garros Tennis Schedule

Women’s Semifinals, June 2

Men’s Semifinals, June 3

Women’s Final, June 4

Men’s Final, June 5

French Open Odds and Betting Lines

French Open odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Martina Trevisan (+220) vs. Coco Gauff (-275)

Want some action on Roland Garros? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.