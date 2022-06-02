How the Warriors' Kevin Durant sign-and-trade started the process of getting them back to the NBA Finals

You’d think losing a megastar like Kevin Durant would cripple a franchise like the Golden State Warriors, where Klay Thompson’s devastating injuries, and Steph Curry and Draymond Green getting older, would potentially become problems.

But it turns out that KD’s departure is a BIG reason why the Dubs are back in the NBA Finals, set to tip off Thursday night with Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Back in 2019, Durant decided he was done with Golden State and was heading East to Brooklyn. But the Warriors ended up doing a sign-and-trade with Durant in which the franchise got back a couple of players … and D’Angelo Russell.

The guard was pretty good in 2019-20 for the Warriors but didn’t fit in completely. So, at the 2020 trade deadline, Golden State flipped Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for … Andrew Wiggins!

That’s not all. The Warriors received a 2021 first-round pick that was top-three protected. When the Wolves got the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, that selection went to the Warriors.

And that pick became … Jonathan Kuminga!

Wiggins was an All-Star this year and Kuminga is a key contributor.

So: Maybe the Warriors should send a ring to KD in thanks for the sign-and-trade. But they should also pat themselves on the back for some incredible maneuvering.