Why Brad Stevens isn't the Celtics' head coach anymore, explained

The Celtics have been a fixture in the playoffs for a long time, but they’ve never been able to get over the hump. They’ve come a long way since their embarrassment against the Cavaliers in the Conference Finals of 2017,

They’ve finally made it to the mountaintop that is the NBA Finals where they’ll play the Golden State Warriors, but making it here comes with one huge change.

Brad Stevens used to be the Celtics’ head coach and the architect of what the team did on the court. He came into the NBA from Butler just turning lemons into lemonade with a roster that wasn’t up to snuff with the rest of the league.

As the Celtics got more talent, the results obviously improved. But they could just never get over the hump.

Now, Stevens isn’t on the bench anymore. It’s former NBA player Ime Udoka leading the charge now. And Stevens has a completely different role with the team moving forward.

But what is it? And how does it work? Let’s break it down below:

Subscribe to our NBA Newsletter, Layup Lines

Wait, Brad Stevens isn't the Celtics' head coach anymore?

Nope. He left that leading seat on the bench last offseason. His last year with the Celtics the team finished at 36-36 and were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets.

Clearly, there was something missing from the team. There was an extra push they just didn’t really seem to have and Stevens didn’t seem like the guy who was going to give it to them.

So it was time to move forward.

Did the Celtics fire Stevens?

Nope. They did the exact opposite — they hired him in a different role. Stevens went from being the Celtics’ head coach to being their new Head of Basketball Operations literally one year ago on June 2.

He’s been the one making all the moves to get the Celtics back in the mix of things, but from a management seat instead of a front office seat.

So what happened to Danny Ainge?

Ainge resigned from his role with the Celtics as Stevens stepped in. His time with the team was up after 19 years.

The longtime Celtics’ team president was eventually scooped up by the Utah Jazz months later to play the same role, so that management itch clearly never left. But things just weren’t working with the Celtics anymore. So it was time to shake things up.

So I guess things are working out now, huh?

Clearly. The Celtics are back in the NBA Finals with Brad Stevens as their front office guy.

Ime Udoka is getting the absolute most he possibly can out of this team that just fought valiantly through not one, but two, seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.

They’re on the brink of winning a championship and they’ll need to get through Steph Curry and the Warriors to do it. But, regardless of whether they do or not, this team is going to be a huge threat to the rest of the Eastern Conference moving forward.