For all that he has endured over the past month, making weight turned out to be the easy part for Devin Haney. Not so much for George Kambosos Jr. A whirlwind past several weeks saw Las Vegas’ Haney mull the potential absence of his father and head trainer Bill Haney from his corner, and two other team members met with separate visa issues preventing their presence. The 23-year-old. Haney kept his head down and focused on the task at hand, which is his undisputed championship showdown with Sydney’s Kambosos Jr.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO