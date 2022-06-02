ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

10 Fun Facts About the Police

By Austin Bragg
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you have questions about law enforcement? Like, a lot of questions? Maybe for some reason you've recently been desperately searching for answers?. Well, Fuzzy and Officer Dale...

The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Reason.com

Cops, Gun Restrictions, and Mass Shootings

In this week's Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie consider the slate of policy prescriptions on offer in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. 1:21: the gun control debate after Uvalde. 27:41: Weekly Listener Question: My question to you pertains to guns and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Brickbat: Sticky Fingers

A federal jury convicted Paterson, New Jersey, police sergeant Michael Cheff on one count of conspiracy to deprive persons of civil rights and one count of falsification of a police report. Cheff supervised a crew of officers that stopped people on the street or in their vehicles or searched their homes and stole cash and divided it among themselves. Cheff faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Other officers in the case have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
PATERSON, NJ
#Police Training
Reason.com

Brickbats: June 2022

With a new rent control law taking effect on May 1, many landlords in St. Paul, Minnesota—particularly small landlords and those who rent to low-income people—are raising rents, converting their buildings into condominiums, or selling them altogether. The Pioneer Press reports this is exactly what critics of the measure said would happen. The voter-approved referendum limits rent increases to no more than 3 percent per year and does not allow them to be raised to market rates when an apartment is vacated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
