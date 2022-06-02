ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Florida legislative session sought on gun issues

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida House Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to call a special legislative session to address gun-related issues after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that was an initial step in seeking to call a special session.

If 20 percent of the members of the Legislature submit written support for Geller's proposal, the House and Senate would then be polled about holding a special session.

If 60 percent of the members of each chamber agree, a special session would be convened.

Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past.

Geller's letter called for addressing issues such as high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded "red flag" laws.

Ralph Rubinek
3d ago

Single shot rifles were the target in Europe and declared assault weapons prior to World War II, how many millions murdered in less then 5 years. Your after millions of law abiding citizens using hysteria as your medium, never rational debate focusing on mental illness and violence at all. People like promote violence toward a warped agenda. I retired after thirty eight years as a sworn officer, always the obstacle has been the criminal apologist who is more concerned about the safety of criminals than the law abiding public. Good day.

