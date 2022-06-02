ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia area flood map - 6.2.22

By Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun may be coming out...

KVOE

WEATHER: National Weather Service places multiple area gauges in flood warnings with more rainfall expected through Thursday

With more moderate to heavy rainfall expected over the next several days, the National Weather Service has issued multiple flood warnings for area river gauges. The river was last observed at 17.1 feet and is projected to go above the 23-foot flood stage by late Sunday. The river is expected to crest to 25.5 feet by Tuesday morning.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Flood warnings issued for two area rivers

UPDATE noon Sunday: The flood warnings for all of Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties have been allowed to expire, however, the National Weather Service in Wichita has issued flood warnings for the following two area rivers. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood warning for the...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Wet rides possible for cyclists and cowboys

As crowds flood into downtown Emporia for Unbound Gravel weekend, parts of Lyon County remain under a flood warning. The National Weather Service continues a flood warning for the Cottonwood River until Saturday morning. The river stood 1.8 feet above flood stage south of Emporia Thursday night, but it should drop below flood stage Friday afternoon.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms are expected around Kansas tonight and again late Sunday, and some of the storms could be severe. Scattered storms over western Kansas this evening will move east across the state into the night. A few of the stronger storms...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

An active weather pattern is taking shape

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that an active weather pattern with several rounds of storms is taking shape over the next few days with a few storms becoming strong to severe. Throughout the day on Saturday, we’ll see a dry day partly cloudy skies with warming temperatures....
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Adventure Cove closes as Topekans advised to avoid Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Adventure Cove has temporarily closed as Shawnee Co. advises residents to avoid Lake Shawnee due to a sewage leak. On Friday, June 3, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it has temporarily closed the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove as the Public Works Dept. advises residents to avoid contact with the lake due to a sewage spill.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Updated: Water outage for Milford area

UPDATE: The NE Kansas Regional Notification System has notified residents the broken water line has been repaired and service was restored at 1:42 p.m. Friday afternoon. MILFORD (KSNT 27 NEWS) – There was no water in the city of Milford and areas around Milford Lake Friday morning after a water line was damaged. Emergency workers […]
MILFORD, KS
KSNT News

Warning: ‘All human contact with the cove should be avoided’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Infiltration and/or inflow from recent rains has caused an unknown quantity of diluted waste to be released into Lake Shawnee, according to the Shawnee County Department of Public Works. The Shawnee County Public Works Department is advising residents to avoid contact with Lake Shawnee, especially in the area of the 2nd cove […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Unbound 200 participant killed in pickup-bike collision outside Emporia

A Colorado resident is dead after a fatal vehicle bike collision northwest of Emporia Friday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred shortly after 5 pm at the intersection of Lyon County Road 190 and F. According to KHP, 61-year-old Gregory Bachman of Frisco, CO, was traveling northbound on Road F and entered the intersection.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

3 more Kansas lakes reach ‘Warning’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
KANSAS STATE
Lawrence Post

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have expanded public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae to include four new locations

Marion County, KANSAS – According to the state officials, the Marion Reservoir is at a Hazard level due to high toxins and high cell count. Authorities are asking the public to avoid Marion Reservoir and is closing all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on the reservoir until conditions improve to acceptable levels.
MARION COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Bicyclist killed ahead of 200-mile Kansas race

One person is killed in a crash Friday night in a rural part of Lyon County. Around 5 p.m., a bicyclist was heading north on County Road F – northwest of Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at the same time, a pickup truck was heading west on County Road 190.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Cyclist killed riding in Lyon County

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A crash in Lyon County claimed the life of a Colorado man who was registered to take part in the UNBOUND Gravel race in Emporia. Gregory Bachman, of Frisco, Colorado was riding his bicycle northbound on County Road F when he entered the intersection at County Road 190 and hit a 2021 […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in McPherson, KS

Founded in 1872, the city of McPherson was a progressive community with a rich history and a myriad of beautiful and picturesque places. Early on, the city already had landmarks pointing to its progressive roots, such as the historic opera house and the county courthouse. In 1920, people discovered oil...
MCPHERSON, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Riders take in experience at XL Send-off

The 2022 Unbound Gravel is underway as about 140 cyclists departed from Sixth Avenue and Mechanic Street in the 350-mile XL race Friday afternoon. “It’s great to have another Unbound coming into town, especially with the pandemic being a little bit less of an impact than it was last year,” Race Director Ben Sachs said. “We’re seeing a lot more people in town for the expo riding around. We had like 1,200 people for a group ride (Friday) morning so people are in town and they’re super excited for it. I’m really looking forward to sending off the first-ever race with courses all designed by myself. That’s a pretty exciting aspect of it for me personally.”
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Wind flips semi on Kansas turnpike in Lyon County

EMPORIA (KSNT)- High winds flipped a semi-trailer on the Kansas turnpike Monday night as high winds and hail moved through the area, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:50 p.m., just as the worst of the rain and winds moved into Lyon County, the sheriff’s office said emergency crews were dispatched to mile […]
LYON COUNTY, KS

