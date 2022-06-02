Emporia area flood map - 6.2.22

The 2022 Unbound Gravel is underway as about 140 cyclists departed from Sixth Avenue and Mechanic Street in the 350-mile XL race Friday afternoon. “It’s great to have another Unbound coming into town, especially with the pandemic being a little bit less of an impact than it was last year,” Race Director Ben Sachs said. “We’re seeing a lot more people in town for the expo riding around. We had like 1,200 people for a group ride (Friday) morning so people are in town and they’re super excited for it. I’m really looking forward to sending off the first-ever race with courses all designed by myself. That’s a pretty exciting aspect of it for me personally.”

