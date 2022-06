The Kill Devil Hills Police Department responded to a minor accident involving a school bus on the afternoon of June 2, 2022. At about 3:30 p.m., the bus was on Colington road preparing to turn left (north) on US 158. The vehicle in front of the bus started forward when the signal changed, then stopped for a southbound ambulance running lights and siren. The bus also started forward and did not stop in time to avoid a collision with the back of the passenger car.

