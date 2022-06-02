Esposito's loyalties with Lightning against Rangers in conference final

"It was an overall team effort, but I think it was better when they were shouting, 'Go Avs Go!' or 'Let's Go Avs!'" Even after sharing a meaningful moment and being enthusiastically cheered on by "Frank-ie! Frank-ie! Frank-ie!" chants omitted by the packed crowd at Ball Arena on Thursday night during the final minute of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual 4-0 shutout win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Avalanche netminder Pavel Francouz didn't waver from his selfless personality, not even slightly after his perfect 24-save performance and on the eve of his 32nd birthday. It's a trait that has garnered the admiration and adoration from not just his teammates, but the entirety of Avs Faithful in support of No. 39.

