Esposito's loyalties with Lightning against Rangers in conference final

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Famer, Tampa Bay broadcaster was player, GM for New York in 70s and 80. Tampa Bay Lightning broadcaster Phil Esposito was on the phone from midtown New York on Wednesday morning, two blocks from Madison Square Garden. The Lightning, a team Esposito co-founded in 1990, was hours...

FOX Sports

New York visits Tampa Bay with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Lightning -171, Rangers +145; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 3-2 in the last meeting.
theScore

Bolts finally lose consecutive playoff games as Rangers go up 2-0

The New York Rangers handed the Tampa Bay Lightning their first back-to-back playoff loss since 2019 with a 3-2 Game 2 win Friday night. Prior to falling into a 2-0 series hole in the Big Apple, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions had won 17 straight playoff games immediately following a loss within the same postseason.
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Rangers survive late Lightning surge, take 2-0 series lead

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final saw a much more competitive game for the Tampa Bay Lightning but with the same result. Thanks to their kids, the New York Rangers were able to hold off a late push by Tampa for a 3-2 win. In doing so, they ended a streak of 17 straight Lightning wins after a playoff loss since 2020 that helped them win back-to-back Cups.
NHL

FEATURE: Doneghey Ready to Lead First Draft for the Blackhawks

Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Doneghey, Blackhawks scouting staff continuing draft prep and NHL Combine in Buffalo. The last three months have been a whirlwind for Mike Doneghey. When Kyle Davidson was named the Blackhawks general manager in March, one of his first moves was promoting Doneghey to director of...
ClutchPoints

Rangers D Adam Fox gets real about smashing insane Lightning streak in huge Game 2 win

One of the starkest narratives heading into Game 2 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers was Jon Cooper’s team’s win streak when it’s coming off a loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which dated back all the way to 2020. Well, the Rangers just put a stop to that streak with a 3-2 win Friday night at Madison Square Garden, which succeeded their 6-2 win over the Lightning in the series opener.
NHL

Washington D.C. Sports Team Up on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Mystics, Capitals, Commanders, Nationals, Spirit, Wizards and Shadow unite and make a call to action. The Washington Mystics, Capitals, Wizards, Nationals, Commanders, Spirit, and D.C. Shadow today announced an initial donation of more than $85,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety to support Everytown for Gun Safety's Community Safety Fund, providing direct investment, peer convenings and capacity building to community-based violence intervention programs. The Mystics have been a proud supporter of Everytown for Gun Safety since 2019 and are founding members of the Everytown Athletic Council. All teams will use their social media networks and outreach to fans to encourage them to learn more and donate to the fund, which can be found here www.monumentalsports.com/SafeDCNow.
NHL

Forward prospect Gauthier impresses at Scouting Combine fitness testing

BUFFALO -- Cutter Gauthier of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team showed why he's considered one of the top athletes available for the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, as well as one of the top players. Gauthier, No. 3 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North...
NHL

THE SKINNY: HEAT VS. WOLVES - GAME 1

We get you set for Stockton's Western Conference Final series with Chicago. TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat at Chicago Wolves. LOCATION: Allstate Arena | Chicago, Ill. It's on to the Western Conference Finals for the Heat after the regular season Pacific Division champions held serve in the postseason, defeating the Colorado Eagles in four games to emerge victorious in the division finals round. The Heat now turn their attention to the Chicago Wolves in a best-of-seven Western Conference Final, each team coming into the series with a postseason record of 6-1. Friday's tilt will be the first-ever clash between the Heat and the Wolves.
NHL

Top Prospects at the Combine | DRAFT

The NHL hosted their top prospects media availability on Friday ahead of the fitness testing, set to take place all day on Saturday. Check out some of the coverage and top notes below:. Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie. Savoie (left) is ranked 4th among North American Skaters by NHL Central...
NHL

Noel Acton Named 2021-22 Winner of Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

Noel Acton of Baltimore, Maryland, is the recipient of the 2021-22 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award given "to an individual who - through the sport of hockey - has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society. 12:56 AM. Noel Acton of Baltimore, Maryland, is the recipient of the...
NHL

The Rinks Foundation to Add KHS Ice Arena to Development Program

The Rinks adds Jr. Ice Dogs program and ninth skating rink to program. The Rinks Foundation has agreed in principle to add KHS Ice Arena in Anaheim to the organization's Rinks Development Program. Rebranded THE RINKS - KHS ICE, the facility is scheduled to open under The Rinks umbrella on June 27. Future refurbishments and improvements to the existing facility are scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Diary: Logan Cooley

Center discusses scouting combine, meeting with Canadiens, Coyotes, Devils. Logan Cooley of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7-8. The 18-year-old center (5-foot-10, 174 pounds), No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of the top North American skaters, scored 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists), eight power-play goals and three shorthanded goals in 51 games this season.
NHL

Price on winning the Masterton: 'It's definitely a special honor'

The award is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Here are a few highlights from the veteran goaltender's press conference:. Price on the significance of winning the Masterton Trophy:. It's definitely a special honor for me. I'm very...
NHL

Francouz Shines in 'Special Night' with Game 2 Shutout Win

"It was an overall team effort, but I think it was better when they were shouting, 'Go Avs Go!' or 'Let's Go Avs!'" Even after sharing a meaningful moment and being enthusiastically cheered on by "Frank-ie! Frank-ie! Frank-ie!" chants omitted by the packed crowd at Ball Arena on Thursday night during the final minute of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual 4-0 shutout win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Avalanche netminder Pavel Francouz didn't waver from his selfless personality, not even slightly after his perfect 24-save performance and on the eve of his 32nd birthday. It's a trait that has garnered the admiration and adoration from not just his teammates, but the entirety of Avs Faithful in support of No. 39.
Yardbarker

New York Rangers expect a tough Lightning team in Tampa

The New York Rangers are expecting their hardest challenge yet in these playoffs as the Eastern Conference Final shifts to Amalie Arena in Tampa. Up 2-0 in the series, the Lightning will put it all on the line in order to avoid going down 3-0 to the Blueshirts. On Saturday,...
NHL

'Enceki' defends Gaming World Championship European title

Finland-born player first to win consecutive crowns. MAASTRICHT, Netherlands -- The 2022 NHL® Gaming World Championship™, featuring the best EA SPORTS™ NHL® 22 players across the globe, wrapped up its European tournament at the GG22 sports gaming festival in Maastricht, Netherlands this afternoon, the National Hockey League announced. It took overtime in Game 3 in front of a live audience to decide a winner -- but in the end, the most decorated NHL Gaming World Championship player and reigning European Champion, Erik 'ENCEKI' Tammenpää, added another European title to his ever-growing resume.
NHL

