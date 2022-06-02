Esposito's loyalties with Lightning against Rangers in conference final

Mystics, Capitals, Commanders, Nationals, Spirit, Wizards and Shadow unite and make a call to action. The Washington Mystics, Capitals, Wizards, Nationals, Commanders, Spirit, and D.C. Shadow today announced an initial donation of more than $85,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety to support Everytown for Gun Safety's Community Safety Fund, providing direct investment, peer convenings and capacity building to community-based violence intervention programs. The Mystics have been a proud supporter of Everytown for Gun Safety since 2019 and are founding members of the Everytown Athletic Council. All teams will use their social media networks and outreach to fans to encourage them to learn more and donate to the fund, which can be found here www.monumentalsports.com/SafeDCNow.
Comments / 0