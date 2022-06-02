ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ex-Detroit top cop loses bid to get on ballot for governor

By ED WHITE
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DB9zO_0fyJ0JlP00
Election 2022 Michigan Governor FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, on Sept. 14, 2021, in Detroit. Two leading contenders for the GOP nomination for Michigan governor could be ruled ineligible for the primary ballot on Thursday, after the state's elections bureau said they didn't file enough valid petition signatures to qualify for the August contest. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — (AP) — A judge declined to put a former Detroit police chief on the Republican ballot for Michigan governor, the third candidate to lose a court challenge after election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures.

It's a remarkable setback for James Craig, who has high name recognition in southeastern Michigan and retired as Detroit's top cop last year to make his first run for office.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said she must abide by a Michigan appeals court decision released Wednesday that kept two other Republicans, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey, off the Aug. 2 ballot.

Gleicher's opinion, dated Wednesday but released Thursday, also cited other reasons.

There appears to be no dispute that fraudulent signatures were turned in by paid circulators, though there’s no evidence that the candidates were aware of the scam. In a court filing, attorneys representing the Board of State Canvassers called it an “unprecedented situation.”

The candidates were declared ineligible last week as the result of a tie vote by the board. State election staff said Johnson, Craig, Markey, Donna Brandenburg and Michael Brown didn’t meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures.

In Craig's case, election staff said he appeared to have only about 10,200 valid signatures after subtracting 9,879.

He argued that the state had an obligation to go line by line, comparing signatures to the eligible voter file before striking them. Only 20% of the suspicious signatures were formally checked.

But the appeals court said that wasn't necessary.

“The board ... had a clear legal duty to investigate, but it did not have a clear legal duty to conduct a comparison of each fraudulent signature against the qualified voter file,” the court said in a 3-0 opinion in Johnson's case.

The Michigan Supreme Court is the last hope for the candidates. Timing is crucial: The state said it needs to complete the ballot by Friday.

Five other Republican candidates have landed a ballot spot, including Tudor Dixon, a former conservative TV news host who has the backing of Betsy DeVos, who was head of the U.S. Education Department during the Trump administration.

Kevin Rinke, a former owner of Detroit-area car dealerships, said he's prepared to spend at least $10 million of his own money. He has promoted himself in TV and digital ads.

The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman's list of targets

A gunman who fatally shot a man at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her office said Saturday. Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim of Friday's shooting, but it has been widely reported that he was retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer. The suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Kaul said Friday.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WGAU

Alaska's unusual House primary draws Palin, Santa, 46 others

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska voters are facing an election unlike any they’ve seen, with 48 candidates running to succeed the man who had held the state's only U.S. House seat for 49 years. While some of the candidates in this week's special primary have name...
WGAU

NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
WGAU

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Perry Johnson
WGAU

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it's unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#U S Education Department#Detroit Police#Election Fraud#Ex Detroit#Ap#Court Of Claims#Republicans
WGAU

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets. "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during...
MIAMI, FL
WGAU

Escaped Texas inmate dies in police shootout after allegedly murdering family of five

JOURDANTON, Texas — A Texas inmate suspected of murdering five people after he escaped from a prison bus was killed by authorities on Thursday, officials said. A massive manhunt was underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez when an adult and four children were found dead Thursday evening inside a residence in Leon County in east-central Texas, near where the inmate had escaped three weeks prior. Lopez was believed to have broken into the home and committed the murders, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
JOURDANTON, TX
WGAU

Lost Iditarod dog found 3 months after disappearing from checkpoint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Iditarod sled dog missing for nearly three months after disappearing from the race has been found safe, the Iditarod Trail Committee said Saturday. Leon, a dog belonging to musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France, was last seen at the Ruby checkpoint of the annual dog-sledding race in Alaska on March 13, KTUU-TV reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WGAU

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WGAU

Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, gained a bit more force as it headed toward Bermuda on Sunday after dumping rain on parts of Florida, flooding some roads. Alex reached tropical storm force after strengthening off Florida's east coast early Sunday. National Hurricane Center...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy