Evansville, IN

Who Makes The Best Donuts in The Evansville, Indiana Area? Vote Now

By Liberty
 3 days ago
For some of us, we could celebrate National Donut Day every day. The very first job I ever applied for was at Burr's Donuts in Princeton. I can still remember the smell, and oh that chocolate icing. It's probably a good thing that I didn't get the job, I would've gotten...

WNIN Hosting Free International Food Festival June 18th in Downtown Evansville

Evansville and the surrounding Tri-State area have been fortunate enough to see a welcomed increase in the variety of global food options we have available. While we have several great options when it comes to Mexican, Italian, and Asian food, we've had a number of other restaurants open up in the area offering dishes from other regions of the world including, Peruvian, Greek, Middle Eastern, and more. For self-proclaimed "Foodies" like my wife and I and others like us, it gives us the opportunity to try new things without needing to travel to those countries or bigger cities. Coming up later this month, we'll get the chance to try several of them all in one place during the "Taste of Evansville" food festival hosted by our local PBS-TV affiliate, WNIN.
Santa Claus Brewing Co in Indiana is Almost Open

Indiana is home to a town where it's Christmas 24/7/365, and now you can enjoy a locally brewed cold one while visiting Santa Claus, Indiana. Santa Claus, Indiana is known for its quaint Christmas feel, and of course Holiday World! One thing it isn't known for is its locally brewed beers, but that's about to change!
Lost headstones home again in Indiana

(WEHT)- Over a century after they were made, decades after they were believed to be lost, and months after they reappeared at an Evansville antique mall- the headstones for Harry Allen and Anna Borders were officially rededicated at their rightful, and final, resting places Saturday. No one at the rededication ceremony for Allen nor Borders […]
New shopping center to open along Green River Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More shopping options will be making their way to the east side of Evansville! A new retail strip center is planned to open along North Green River Road, just north of the intersection at Morgan Avenue. Officials say the new shopping center will have patio and drive-thru availability as well as […]
Newly built Evansville homes shown by Parade of Homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A parade of 22 newly built homes will be featured in the Southwestern Indiana Builders Association’s (SIBA) 71st Annual Parade of Homes. The 2022 Parade of Homes begins on June 4 and runs through June 12. Admission is free and the homes are open 1-6 p.m. on weekends and 5-8 p.m. […]
Friends and family celebrate ‘Baby Ivie’ turning 18

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - We starting telling you about Ivie Duncan 18 years ago. We called her “Baby Ivie,” and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. Well now, “Baby Ivie,” is all grown up. Her 18th birthday was...
Residents enjoy 12th Annual Spring on Main in Vincennes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Part of Main Street in downtown Vincennes was shut down for its 12th annual Spring on Main event Friday evening. It’s a one day festival where people can enjoy food, art, live music, and children’s activities. There was also a car show. Those who attended could also shop at participating downtown businesses.
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker. It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe. Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.
YMCA of Southwestern Indiana’s FREE 165th Anniversary Celebration – Free Evansville Otters Game, Workout Classes & More

Both Evansville, Indiana locations of the YMCA will close at 12:00 PM (Noon) Thursday, June 2, 2022, to prepare for a celebration 165 years in the making. Today's celebration is free for everyone, even if you are not a member of the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana. This will be a fun family event, full of outdoor activities. In addition to free yoga and line dancing classes, they are bringing the rock climbing wall from YMCA Camp Carson! The afternoon rolls into the evening with a special throw-back Evansville Otters game at Historic Bosse Field.
EWSU adding important info to monthly statement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility reminds customers to check your monthly statement for a bill insert with important information about the EWSU 2021 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report. EWSU officials say they publish their Consumer Confidence Reports yearly, detailing many different things. The report includes where your water comes from, […]
Big Neighborhood Yard Sales in Owensboro This Weekend

It's a weekend full of bargains here in Owensboro and we have all the details on we're to find them at the latest neighborhood yard sales. Graystone & Windstone Estates Annual Neighborhood Sale is happening this weekend and you are invited to the festivities. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE...
Restaurants in Western KY with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
Fort Branch Restaurant Featured on America’s Best Restaurants

One Tri-State restaurant had a special visitor that will soon highlight them in an upcoming episode. In the Tri-State, we are home to so many restaurants. We've got a little of everything from pizza, to burgers, to cuisine from other countries, and more! We have so many options when it comes to eating out, and a myriad of local businesses to support while doing so. One restaurant located in Fort Branch serves up delicious food and is being highlighted in a show online.
Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore actually made a discovery – below their books. The owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore say prior to opening for business, they found a room under their store that may hold ties to local history.
Wildlife expert, Mike Wathen, shares cute critter clips

GIBSON CO.,Ind. (WEHT) – Mike Wathen is a southern Indiana wildlife resource specialist. On June 1, he sent Eyewitness News a video of a barn owl family living under a bridge in Gibson County. He has also shared other videos with us here at Eyewitness News of critters that are native to Indiana and we […]
Cheap Evansville Area Date Ideas: $5 Movies and More

Hi. I'm Kat and I am what some might call a "thrifter." Others might even call me cheap. The bottom line is that I don't like to pay full price for anything and I am always looking for ways to save money. In fact, if I can't get it at a discount, I'm typically not interested - this goes for clothes, cars, and even experiences. Like you, I work hard for my money and I want to hang on to as much of it as I can to make it go as far as it can.
