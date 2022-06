Erin Blanchfield would love the opportunity to fight the former champion, Miesha Tate. With two UFC wins under her belt, rising flyweight Erin Blanchfield would be open to a fight with one of her idols. The 23-year-old Blanchfield has been rising up the ranks in the UFC flyweight division since her first win with the organization back in September of last year. The BJJ black belt sat down with Scott Fontana of the NY Post she recalls how she first got into MMA.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO