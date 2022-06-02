ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ex-Detroit top cop loses bid to get on ballot for governor

By ED WHITE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLTdX_0fyIsmqg00
Election 2022 Michigan Governor FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, on Sept. 14, 2021, in Detroit. Two leading contenders for the GOP nomination for Michigan governor could be ruled ineligible for the primary ballot on Thursday, after the state's elections bureau said they didn't file enough valid petition signatures to qualify for the August contest. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — (AP) — A judge declined to put a former Detroit police chief on the Republican ballot for Michigan governor, the third candidate to lose a court challenge after election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures.

It's a remarkable setback for James Craig, who has high name recognition in southeastern Michigan and retired as Detroit's top cop last year to make his first run for office.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said she must abide by a Michigan appeals court decision released Wednesday that kept two other Republicans, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey, off the Aug. 2 ballot.

Gleicher's opinion, dated Wednesday but released Thursday, also cited other reasons.

There appears to be no dispute that fraudulent signatures were turned in by paid circulators, though there’s no evidence that the candidates were aware of the scam. In a court filing, attorneys representing the Board of State Canvassers called it an “unprecedented situation.”

The candidates were declared ineligible last week as the result of a tie vote by the board. State election staff said Johnson, Craig, Markey, Donna Brandenburg and Michael Brown didn’t meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures.

In Craig's case, election staff said he appeared to have only about 10,200 valid signatures after subtracting 9,879.

He argued that the state had an obligation to go line by line, comparing signatures to the eligible voter file before striking them. Only 20% of the suspicious signatures were formally checked.

But the appeals court said that wasn't necessary.

“The board ... had a clear legal duty to investigate, but it did not have a clear legal duty to conduct a comparison of each fraudulent signature against the qualified voter file,” the court said in a 3-0 opinion in Johnson's case.

The Michigan Supreme Court is the last hope for the candidates. Timing is crucial: The state said it needs to complete the ballot by Friday.

Five other Republican candidates have landed a ballot spot, including Tudor Dixon, a former conservative TV news host who has the backing of Betsy DeVos, who was head of the U.S. Education Department during the Trump administration.

Kevin Rinke, a former owner of Detroit-area car dealerships, said he's prepared to spend at least $10 million of his own money. He has promoted himself in TV and digital ads.

The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 Republicans exhaust appeals, won't be on Michigan ballot

DETROIT — (AP) — Two candidates for Michigan governor, including a business consultant willing to spend personal millions, lost their final appeals Friday and will remain off the ballot in the Republican primary, the result of phony petition signatures that left them short of the 15,000 threshold. The...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Spokesman, source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers gunman targets

A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer's office and a law enforcement source said Saturday. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Perry Johnson
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

State department of labor offering free OSHA training in June

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Labor is offering free, confidential workplace safety consultation services for businesses of all sizes, the state agency announced this week. June is “National Safety Month” and effective workplace safety programs can help reduce workers’ compensation insurance fees and reduce injury costs to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle arrested by FBI in South Carolina

A South Carolina animal trainer who gained fame in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” was arrested by FBI agents on Friday. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, 62, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County at 5:38 p.m. EDT, according to online booking records. No charges have been listed, records show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#U S Education Department#Detroit Police#Election Fraud#Ex Detroit#Ap#Court Of Claims#Republicans
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Colorado coal pile slide buries 2 workers; search underway

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — Two workers at a southern Colorado coal-fired electricity generating plant were buried Thursday when a slide happened on an 80-foot-high (24-meter-high) coal pile and rescuers were trying to find them, officials said. Witnesses said the workers were buried Thursday morning in the slide...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets. "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Lost Iditarod dog found 3 months after disappearing from checkpoint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Iditarod sled dog missing for nearly three months after disappearing from the race has been found safe, the Iditarod Trail Committee said Saturday. Leon, a dog belonging to musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France, was last seen at the Ruby checkpoint of the annual dog-sledding race in Alaska on March 13, KTUU-TV reported.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, gained a bit more force as it headed toward Bermuda on Sunday after dumping rain on parts of Florida, flooding some roads. Alex reached tropical storm force after strengthening off Florida's east coast early Sunday. National Hurricane Center...
MIAMI, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy