Story County authorities have now provided more key information regarding the shooting that took place last night at Cornerstone Church in Ames. According to KCCI, "Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden Moriah Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Renee Flores." Fitzgerald identified the shooter as a 33-year-old old male who had previously been in a relationship with Montang. The story adds that the shooter "fired several rounds from a 9mm handgun, striking Montang and Flores, then turned the gun on himself. A third woman who was with Montang and Flores was able to find safety and was not injured."

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO