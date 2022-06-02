ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Still in non-contact jersey

 3 days ago

Thibodeaux (undisclosed) remains in a non-contact jersey, but the team is hopeful for a training...

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
Eagles' Shane Steichen takes over full-time play-calling duties under Nick Sirianni for 2022

The Eagles will have a new play-caller to go along with their new toys in 2022. Well, sort of. A year after serving as coach Nick Sirianni's right-hand man, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will take over full-time play-calling duties starting this season, he told reporters Thursday. Sirianni suggested late in 2021 that he and Steichen had shared the responsibility for much of their first season in Philadelphia, but Steichen clarified this week that he became the primary play-caller about midway through last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Agrees to one-year deal

Johnson and the Browns have reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $2.43 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson was originally tendered by the Browns, which gave them the ability to match any other offer he received. Without any substantial offers, the running back has ultimately opted to take the deal with Cleveland. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt the primary two backs in the offense, Johnson projects to again be the next-man-up should either go down with an injury. He averaged 5.34 yards per attempt on 100 carries for the team in 2021 while finding the end zone three times.
CLEVELAND, OH
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: On track for training camp

Mundt (knee) has been working on the side during OTAs but believes he'll be ready to go by training camp in late July, Chris Tomasson of twincities.com reports. Mundt was deployed almost exclusively as a blocker during his five years in Los Angeles before the Vikings signed him as a backup to Irv Smith this offseason. His path to targets in 2022 isn't clear barring an injury to Smith, and even then Minnesota probably would prefer to throw the ball to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen or Dalvin Cook underneath.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with hamstring tightness

Ward left Friday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness. He made a diving attempt in the outfield and chased down the ball before throwing it into the infield and it seems he tweaked his hamstring at some point during that play. As it is just being labeled tightness and not a strain, Ward should be considered day-to-day for now.
ANAHEIM, CA
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Still managing concussion effects

Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that Lewis is still dealing with concussion effects, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Lewis was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, and he hasn't yet been able to do any strenuous activity as the Mariners follow concussion protocols. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be able to return to game action.
Royals' Kris Bubic: Potential starter Saturday

Bubic is on the Royals' taxi squad and could be promoted to the active roster to start Saturday at home versus the Astros, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Bubic has made three starts for Triple-A Omaha since he was sent down on May 12. He's struggled with a 6.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings, but the Royals are set to need a fresh arm in their rotation with Zack Greinke (elbow) sidelined until mid-June.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Exits with apparent injury

Dickerson was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs in the middle of the second inning due to an apparent left calf injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Dickerson didn't make a plate appearance to begin Saturday's matinee, but he appeared to tweak something...
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers' Kevin Pillar: Season likely over

Pillar (shoulder) will get surgery Tuesday, which essentially ends his season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. While Pillar is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list later this summer, the surgery likely means we won't see him until 2023. Pillar went 1-for-12 with zero home runs and zero steals in four games for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Delivers pair in win

Story went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over Oakland. Story's two-run double in the sixth inning turned out to be the game-winning hit and ended a six-game RBI drought. Prior to that, he had knocked in 21 runs over seven contests to vault himself among the MLB leaders in runs batted in. The second baseman now delivered a team-high 39 runs, placing him eighth overall in the league.
BOSTON, MA
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Hitting and throwing

Rosario (eye) has been hitting in the cage and throwing in Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. This is a pretty big step, as he was still trying to regain full vision in his right eye 10 days ago. Rosario is without a timetable for his return and will probably head out on a rehab assignment once he is fully cleared.
ATLANTA, GA

