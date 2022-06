Buyers are jumping into Chicago’s retail market at the fastest pace in decades as its suburbs lead the charge into recovery from the pandemic. In the year ending in March, there were 70 percent more retail property trades in the Chicago area than in the prior 12 months. The increase resulted in the most sales of retail properties for $1 million or more in the Chicago metro during the period than in any year since at least 2000, according to brokerage Marcus & Millichap.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO