A bipartisan group of senators is hoping to nail down a framework for new gun safety legislation this week, some key negotiators said Sunday, and they are cautiously optimistic that after a recent spate of mass shootings, Congress might actually take action this time. The changes wouldn't be as far-reaching as those called for by President Biden in a national address last Thursday. Instead, the goal is to find legislation that 10 to 20 Senate Republicans will support. The "intensive" bipartisan negotiations don't "guarantee any outcome," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told CBS's Face the Nation. "But it feels to me like...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 48 MINUTES AGO