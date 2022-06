On Saturday, June 25th, 2022 we are excited to celebrate Pride with our annual Pride Parade in historic Downtown Charleston! Whether you and your organization would like to join and walk in the parade, ride along in a vehicle, or create a unique themed float, all are welcome to take part in the festivities. If you have any questions about parade and float entries, please email parade@charlestonpride.org.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO