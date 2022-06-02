WATCH: 49ers GM John Lynch on Deebo Samuels rumors: 'I’d be a fool to trade him'

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

John Lynch recognizes how special Deebo Samuel is. While there may be some drama between the San Francisco 49ers and their star wide receiver, the team’s general manager knows how foolish he’d look if he decided to unload the former South Carolina star.

Check out the video below, where Lynch confirms what everyone is already thinking — the 49ers would be crazy to get rid of the special Samuel.

“I’d be a fool to trade him,” Lynch said regarding Samuel, per 49ers on NBCS.

The football world can’t help but agree with that statement, as Samuel was the top target for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last season. To illustrate, the former Gamecocks star led the 49ers in receiving yards with 1,405 yards on 77 receptions. Only four other players in the NFL were able to top Samuel in the category. Additionally, he also added six touchdowns, which was tied for the most on the team.

However, 49ers head coach and offensive guru Kyle Shanahan found a way to make Samuel even more valuable, getting him involved in the run came down the stretch. The wide receiver would line up in the backfield and serve as the team’s running back. All but 22 of Samuel’s rushing yards came from Week 10 on, finishing with 502 yards, while scoring nine touchdowns.

Even with Samuel asking to make a move, Shanahan — like Lynch — has expressed his confidence in San Francisco and the wide receiver coming to an agreement. Last month, Shanahan revealed that he doesn’t think Samuel is going anywhere.

“Yeah, of course I do,” Shanahan said when asked if he thinks a deal will get done. “I thought that the last time I talked to you guys at draft time. I feel the same if not stronger.”

Both sides seem to have differing opinions. If you ask Samuel, the relationship is over and he will be playing somewhere else with a new contract. According to Shanahan, the wide receiver will still be on the roster next year as they push to get back to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco appeared in the NFC Championship before coming up short of appearing in the Super Bowl by losing to the Los Angeles Rams. Even with success in the present day, the franchise is going through a transition period, especially at the quarterback position. Keeping Samuel is seen as a vital part of their future plans.

There’s still plenty of time in the offseason for the situation to sort itself out, whichever way the ball drops. However, what is known — Samuel will be getting paid a top-level contract by someone.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.