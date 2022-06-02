Georgia football recruiting vs. Atlanta Falcons: Better alternate helmet?

There’s nothing like a Georgia football recruiting photo shoot to reveal a creative new alternate uniform look. Georgia 2024 commit Antione Jackson stoked those flames this week with a never-before-seen white helmet.

I hate to rain on anyone’s alternate uniform parade. But the chances of Georgia wearing these in a game are slimmer than a tick’s toothpick.

But it doesn’t matter. Because it creates, buzz, ya see?

Not to be outdone, the Falcons also shared an alternate look at their uniforms on the same day!

This turned out to be a banner day in alternate helmets for fans of Georgia sports teams.

The NFL recently had a rule that teams could only change stickers on their helmets for alternate looks, but not the color of the helmets themselves.

Apparently, that rule has gone the way of the Falcons’ Super Bowl 51 hopes. That is to say, it’s been trampled and replaced with a shocking new outcome.

Check out these Georgia domes, not worn since the Falcons played in the actual Georgia Dome (RIP):

I’ve been waiting on these bad boys to come back for quite some time. The red pays tribute to Georgia, and the thin bar of gold is a tip of the cap to Georgia Tech’s dwindling relevance on a football field.

Ok, I made that last part up. But they look outstanding, contrasty and classic. Red and black, objectively, is the most aesthetically pleasing color combination to the human eye. That’s my opinion, anyway. But it’s also science.

Ask Ferrari, the Chicago Bulls and Darth Vader. There’s a reason why it works.

So, who has the better alternate helmet?

The Falcons alternate uniforms actually have a confirmed date on the calendar (October 16th, 2022). Georgia’s football recruiting imagery is probably nothing more than that. The red, white and black stripe on the top is a nice touch.

But which one looks better?

I’m going with the Dirty Birds. For all of the things I needle them for within our love/hate relationship, this lid is magnificently right.

It’s like seeing an old friend come back home. And Matt Ryan isn’t walking through that door. So this helps.

A little.

Does your blood run Red & Black?

