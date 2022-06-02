ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia football recruiting vs. Atlanta Falcons: Better alternate helmet?

By Wes Blankenship about 6 hours
There’s nothing like a Georgia football recruiting photo shoot to reveal a creative new alternate uniform look. Georgia 2024 commit Antione Jackson stoked those flames this week with a never-before-seen white helmet.

I hate to rain on anyone’s alternate uniform parade. But the chances of Georgia wearing these in a game are slimmer than a tick’s toothpick.

But it doesn’t matter. Because it creates, buzz, ya see?

Not to be outdone, the Falcons also shared an alternate look at their uniforms on the same day!

This turned out to be a banner day in alternate helmets for fans of Georgia sports teams.

The NFL recently had a rule that teams could only change stickers on their helmets for alternate looks, but not the color of the helmets themselves.

Apparently, that rule has gone the way of the Falcons’ Super Bowl 51 hopes. That is to say, it’s been trampled and replaced with a shocking new outcome.

Check out these Georgia domes, not worn since the Falcons played in the actual Georgia Dome (RIP):

I’ve been waiting on these bad boys to come back for quite some time. The red pays tribute to Georgia, and the thin bar of gold is a tip of the cap to Georgia Tech’s dwindling relevance on a football field.

Ok, I made that last part up. But they look outstanding, contrasty and classic. Red and black, objectively, is the most aesthetically pleasing color combination to the human eye. That’s my opinion, anyway. But it’s also science.

Ask Ferrari, the Chicago Bulls and Darth Vader. There’s a reason why it works.

So, who has the better alternate helmet?

The Falcons alternate uniforms actually have a confirmed date on the calendar (October 16th, 2022). Georgia’s football recruiting imagery is probably nothing more than that. The red, white and black stripe on the top is a nice touch.

But which one looks better?

I’m going with the Dirty Birds. For all of the things I needle them for within our love/hate relationship, this lid is magnificently right.

It’s like seeing an old friend come back home. And Matt Ryan isn’t walking through that door. So this helps.

A little.

Does your blood run Red & Black?

Does your blood run Red & Black?

The Spun

Look: Georgia Fans Have A Message For Arch Manning

Recruiting never sleeps. That must be the message Kirby Smart is teaching Georgia football fans these days. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is visiting the University of Georgia this weekend. Bulldogs fans are well aware he's in town. A couple of fans threw together a sign for Manning that reads: "Arch...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Analyst Names "Longshot" To Win SEC In 2022

Alabama has ruled the SEC for the last 13 years, winning all but five SEC Championship Games since 2009. But one college football analyst thinks there's a longshot to win it in 2022 that could get it done. Speaking to Paul Finebaum on Friday, college football analyst Barrett Sallee suggested...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan football: Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter pass the torch in emotional farewell

LIVONIA, Mich. — Michigan broadcasters and legends Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf called their last game together in U-M’s Orange Bowl loss to Georgia in January. They officially passed the torch to new play-by-play man Doug Karsch and his partner, former Michigan All-American Jon Jansen, in an emotional farewell dinner at Laurel Manor in Livonia Thursday night.
LIVONIA, MI
On3.com

Oscar Delp's mother gives Georgia strong endorsement

How about a ringing endorsement from a family of a Georgia freshman sensation, Oscar Delp, ahead of one of the biggest visit weekends in recent memory? The Dawgs got just that on Friday night with official visitors pouring into town. Mary Delp, the mother of the current Georgia freshman tight...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Sahvir Wheeler: "CJ (Fredrick) is an elite, elite, elite, elite shooter"

Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick has established himself as one of the top 3-point shooters in all of college basketball — if not the best overall. Transferring from Iowa last offseason, the 6-foot-4 native of Cincinnati, OH entered the year as the nation’s leading returner in career 3-point field-goal percentage (46.6%) with a minimum of 150 attempts. This past season alone, he knocked down 47.4% from three on 2.8 attempts per contest — he hit 46.1% on 4.1 attempts per game the year before.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Women's College World Series breaks attendance record on Saturday

The Women’s College World Series made history on Saturday, breaking their attendance record for a single-day. It was a proud moment for the sport, as more spectators than ever before came out to see softball’s best give it their all. The four teams lucky enough to be on the field as 12,533 fans watched on were Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and Florida.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
On3.com

Myles Jack gives initial thoughts on Steelers after signing with Pittsburgh

Myles Jack is getting used to his new home in Pittsburgh, but he’s ready to bring his immense talent to the Steelers. Earlier this offseason, inked Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal to bolster their linebacking corps. In an interview with Steelers Live on Twitter, the former UCLA star gave his initial thoughts on signing with Pittsburgh after spending the beginning of his career with the Jaguars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Georgia AD Josh Brooks understands importance of mental side to sports

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks knows how important the mental health of his student-athletes is. In his own words, it’s not NIL or the transfer portal that keeps him awake at night, it’s concerns over the wellbeing of the players. That’s why Georgia will be increasing it’s budget for mental health by over $486,000 this coming year.
GEORGIA STATE
