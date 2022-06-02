ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wan'Dale Robinson Impresses Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyPLt_0fyILbt600
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

It took no time for Wan’Dale Robinson to impress his new head coach.

The former Kentucky wide receiver has been making plays throughout the New York Giants’ summer OTAs. In the seventh of ten practices, he caught a pair of touchdowns in the red zone, one from starter Daniel Jones and one from Tyrod Taylor (who I bet you didn’t know is now a New York Giant). His fourth down touchdown reception was not Robinson’s most impressive touchdown catch this summer.

Robinson has already received rave reviews from some of his new teammates. Count head coach Brian Daboll as another believer in the former Wildcat wide receiver.

“We have a very clear vision for the player and look forward to utilizing him,” coach Brian Daboll said after the draft.

Daboll added, “I think he can play inside, and I think he’s strong enough and fast enough, even though he’s a smaller, shorter guy, that he can contribute outside, too. Again, what we’re trying to do is put as many generating pieces out there to create pace and stretch the field, whether it be vertical or horizontally, and this is another good guy that has ability to run after the catch, which is an important aspect of it.”

Daboll was arguably the most coveted coordinator on the offseason coaching carousel after transforming the Buffalo Bills offense into a juggernaut. The creative play-caller now has a weapon in New York he can use in a variety of ways.

Following the conclusion of OTAs this week, Wan’Dale Robinson will get a brief break before returning to mandatory mini-camp June 7-9.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
New York State
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Sign Former First-Round WR

Over the past few seasons, few players have bounced around the league more than former first-round pick Tavon Austin. The former collegiate star has played on four teams in the past three seasons and will make it five teams over the past four seasons heading into 2022. That's because Austin inked a deal with a new team on Thursday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Tom Brady comments not what Buccaneers fans were hoping for

Every Buccaneers fan was hoping that Tom Brady would be back from retirement and on fire to play. It seems more like that fire is waning. What Tom Brady has done during the past two decades as a competitor is nothing short of spectacular. Being able to get yourself ready to play at a high level year-in and year-out despite winning everything, and we mean everything, is no easy task.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bills#Coaching#American Football#The New York Giants#Alexwilsonesm
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Have Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Minnesota Vikings have added a veteran defensive end, according to the NFL transaction wire. Minnesota signed 28-year-old Jonathan Bullard on Thursday. Bullard spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, registering 21 tackles in nine games (four starts). Bullard played in six games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Broncos Release Key Update on New OLB Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory is about three months removed from accepting a $70 million free-agent contract from the Denver Broncos, and likely just as long until the former Cowboy makes his orange-and-blue debut. Gregory underwent surgery in March to correct longstanding shoulder discomfort. The arthroscopic procedure, centered around his rotator cuff, was...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich believes WR Ashton Dulin has a high ceiling and is excited about his potential heading into next season. “I think Ashton’s (Dulin) ceiling as a receiver is pretty high, I really do. Chris (Ballard) and I have felt that and he’s just continued to develop. Really excited about the work he continues to do, really the whole group,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

3-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Officially Retires

After spending roughly a decade in the NFL, offensive guard Brandon Brooks has officially retired. Brooks actually announced his retirement to the world back in January. "It's something I wrestled with since really last offseason," Brooks said, via NFL.com. "I think in this game, although I'm a young man in the game of life, I'm older now at 32, I think my body is trying to tell me through these injuries that, can I still play? The answer is yes. But the answer also is, can I hold up? After all these injuries, I just realized that, at what point do you listen to your body? I think my body was just telling me I had to make a decision. At this point in time I think it's the right decision."
NFL
On3.com

Myles Jack gives initial thoughts on Steelers after signing with Pittsburgh

Myles Jack is getting used to his new home in Pittsburgh, but he’s ready to bring his immense talent to the Steelers. Earlier this offseason, inked Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal to bolster their linebacking corps. In an interview with Steelers Live on Twitter, the former UCLA star gave his initial thoughts on signing with Pittsburgh after spending the beginning of his career with the Jaguars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy