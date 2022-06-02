Wan'Dale Robinson Impresses Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

It took no time for Wan’Dale Robinson to impress his new head coach.

The former Kentucky wide receiver has been making plays throughout the New York Giants’ summer OTAs. In the seventh of ten practices, he caught a pair of touchdowns in the red zone, one from starter Daniel Jones and one from Tyrod Taylor (who I bet you didn’t know is now a New York Giant). His fourth down touchdown reception was not Robinson’s most impressive touchdown catch this summer.

Robinson has already received rave reviews from some of his new teammates. Count head coach Brian Daboll as another believer in the former Wildcat wide receiver.

“We have a very clear vision for the player and look forward to utilizing him,” coach Brian Daboll said after the draft.

Daboll added, “I think he can play inside, and I think he’s strong enough and fast enough, even though he’s a smaller, shorter guy, that he can contribute outside, too. Again, what we’re trying to do is put as many generating pieces out there to create pace and stretch the field, whether it be vertical or horizontally, and this is another good guy that has ability to run after the catch, which is an important aspect of it.”

Daboll was arguably the most coveted coordinator on the offseason coaching carousel after transforming the Buffalo Bills offense into a juggernaut. The creative play-caller now has a weapon in New York he can use in a variety of ways.

Following the conclusion of OTAs this week, Wan’Dale Robinson will get a brief break before returning to mandatory mini-camp June 7-9.