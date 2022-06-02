LOOK: Kentucky QB Will Levis posts hilarious Instagram picture with Tom Brady

Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

After a breakout junior season for Kentucky football, QB Will Levis will spend next season as one of the best prospects at his position in the country. Levis has shot up draft boards this summer as he most recently made Mel Kiper’s Top 25 Big Board.

Ahead of his professional career in the NFL, Levis may want to pick the brain of other quarterbacks in the league. Instead, he gave some pointers of his own yesterday to a man who needs no introduction.

Levis caught up with Buccaneers QB Tom Brady during Capital One’s The Match. He posted multiples photos from his trip to Las Vegas, including a pair of him speaking with “The G.O.A.T”. This was after Brady and Aaron Rodgers handled their business against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One’s golf competition series.

His second photo included his father standing with the pair of QBs. He showed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of that moment, captioning it, “Pops and I had a day. Blessed to share these moments with him.”

It’s unsure whether Levis was giving Brady tips for the golf course or for the gridiron. Regardless, he should be in for a stellar senior season if Brady had any advice of his own to share.

Levis’ draft stock rising ahead of next season

Kentucky QB Will Levis’ draft stock held firm for the majority of his junior campaign. He elected to return to Lexington for a senior season, which may pay off in the long run.

Multiple mock drafts this offseason have Levis tabbed as a first round pick. One CBS Sports Mock Draft even has him going No. 1 overall in 2023. In a highly touted QB class, that would be quite the accomplishment for Levis.

The combination of his size, arm and mobility will be intriguing to NFL GMs come next April. He’ll just have to build on what he did for UK last season with an all new cast of receivers this fall.