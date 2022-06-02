Armstead Still "Always in the Moment"

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been mentoring young Miami Dolphins offensive linemen while he continues his recovery from offseason knee surgery

While Tyreek Hill has wasted little time showing the Miami Dolphins the explosive speed that could make a big difference in 2022, the team's other major offseason acquisition on offense has been limited to getting himself ready to go in training camp.

Still recovering from offseason knee surgery, Terron Armstead has not practiced at all during the offseason program. He still is, however, finding a way to help out in the offseason program, serving as a mentor to the team's younger offensive linemen.

But Armstead insists he's antsy to get back on the field.

“Oh, I am. I am," he said without hesitation after the first practice of the mandatory minicamp Wednesday. "I’m anxious to get into this offense, this scheme. I think it fits my skill set pretty well, so I’m excited. I’m going to keep saying that word because I truly am. Just ready to get out there and show what I can do in that fit.”

ARMSTEAD BATTLING BACK FROM KNEE INJURY

Armstead joined the Dolphins this offseason after spending nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints, for whom he was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

The Dolphins didn't get to see Armstead when they face the Saints at the Superdome last December because he was inactive with a knee injury that came shortly after he returned from an elbow injury sustained in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

After leaving New Orleans, Armstead described the problem in a story in The Athletic as "tearing up my knee" and suggested he probably should have had surgery done at the time instead of waiting until after the season.

He addressed that issue Wednesday.

“I’m always in the moment, so I was in New Orleans trying to play," he said. "We were competing for a playoff spot, so there was nothing I was thinking about in the future. I don’t think it has anything to do with where I’m at now. I’m just getting fully prepared for when training camp starts, we’re ready to roll.

“(The rehab process has) been good. It’s been really good. Just been getting ready for training camp so we can hit the ground rolling.”

ARMSTEAD MAKING STEADY PROGRESS

Armstead stopped short of saying he would be ready for the start of training camp in late July, though he expressed his confidence there wouldn't be any setbacks.

“We’re just taking it a day at a time getting all the way right," Armstead said, "so when we start, it’s up.”

In the meantime, Armstead is ready, willing and able to help any offensive lineman who asks for advice.

He was seen after the end of the first OTA open to the media working with a couple of the offensive linemen.

“It’s pretty natural, man," Armstead said. "I’m always just looking to help any way I can. I’m at these guys’ service. It’s been that way for the last several years. I’ve been a captain for the last five years in New Orleans, so it’s just a part of who I am as a player. If I get knowledge and information, I’ve just got to share it.”

DOLPHINS A GOOD FIT FOR ARMSTEAD

Armstead called himself blessed to be in South Florida and said he was impressed with his new young teammates because of their athletic ability and willingness to be coached.

He's also a fan of the offensive scheme that new head coach Mike McDaniel has brought with him.

“It allows the offensive line to be playmakers," Armstead said. "It’s a tough job. Offensive line is a tough job. You’re tasked with things that are just difficult to get done, especially against the guys that you’re playing against. But this offense allows you to be directly impactful on a lot of plays and to walk away from a play and feel like, ‘I made a play,’ like ‘I caused that run’ – that’s a friendly feeling.

"You see guys like Rob Hunt, Austin Jackson (and they are) just extremely explosive. Like they jump off the film. So those guys are just tapping into what they are becoming as players, as pros. It’s exciting. It’s exciting. And then the scheme — the offense that we’re running — it allows you to show those abilities and use that athleticism and explosiveness, so it’s exciting.

“It’s been great, man. It’s been great. Just a great room. I’m blessed to be here, blessed to be with those guys. They come, they work extremely hard, open to coaching. They just want to be successful.”