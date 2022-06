A 24th civil case is expected to be filed Monday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. This new lawsuit comes just days after a 23rd case was brought against Watson and news broke that the quarterback, according to a lawsuit, offered a $100,000 settlement to each of the first 22 women who filed cases against him.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO