(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO