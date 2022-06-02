ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Sweet Indiana Dog Has So Much Love To Give and No One to Give It To [VIDEO]

By Leslie Morgan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Got pets? Hey, my name is Romulus and I’m a 9-month-old chihuahua/jack Russell terrier mix! I’ve been in and out of the shelter a few times…I’m not a bad boy, I just haven’t found...

Comments / 2

14news.com

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker. It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe. Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

WNIN Hosting Free International Food Festival June 18th in Downtown Evansville

Evansville and the surrounding Tri-State area have been fortunate enough to see a welcomed increase in the variety of global food options we have available. While we have several great options when it comes to Mexican, Italian, and Asian food, we've had a number of other restaurants open up in the area offering dishes from other regions of the world including, Peruvian, Greek, Middle Eastern, and more. For self-proclaimed "Foodies" like my wife and I and others like us, it gives us the opportunity to try new things without needing to travel to those countries or bigger cities. Coming up later this month, we'll get the chance to try several of them all in one place during the "Taste of Evansville" food festival hosted by our local PBS-TV affiliate, WNIN.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Farmer thankful to be alive after grain bin rescue

RICHLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Phillip Schmidt has owned his farmland in Spencer County since the mid-1970s. He helped teach agriculture classes for North Posey schools for a decade, served as an agent for Spencer County’s Purdue Extension Office for another 20 years, and has been in farming his entire life. It’s what he knows. […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Lost headstones home again in Indiana

(WEHT)- Over a century after they were made, decades after they were believed to be lost, and months after they reappeared at an Evansville antique mall- the headstones for Harry Allen and Anna Borders were officially rededicated at their rightful, and final, resting places Saturday. No one at the rededication ceremony for Allen nor Borders […]
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Cheap Evansville Area Date Ideas: $5 Movies and More

Hi. I'm Kat and I am what some might call a "thrifter." Others might even call me cheap. The bottom line is that I don't like to pay full price for anything and I am always looking for ways to save money. In fact, if I can't get it at a discount, I'm typically not interested - this goes for clothes, cars, and even experiences. Like you, I work hard for my money and I want to hang on to as much of it as I can to make it go as far as it can.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

You Can Go on a Paranormal Investigation of a Haunted New Harmony, Indiana Building

Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
NEW HARMONY, IN
KISS 106

Big Neighborhood Yard Sales in Owensboro This Weekend

It's a weekend full of bargains here in Owensboro and we have all the details on we're to find them at the latest neighborhood yard sales. Graystone & Windstone Estates Annual Neighborhood Sale is happening this weekend and you are invited to the festivities. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE...
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Restaurants in Western KY with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

How Police and Donuts Became a Thing – Indiana Cop Tells All

The stereotype that all cops love donuts is one that has been around for decades and has become a running gag in TV shows and movies for many, many years. The association between the two has been used as jokes and even insults toward police officers for as long as I can remember. Locally, the Hoses Team often uses it on social media in the months and weeks leading up to the annual Guns & Hoses charity boxing event at Ford Center to poke fun at their Guns competitors. But have you ever wondered why it's become a thing? I decided to find out by going straight to someone who deals with the effects of the stereotype on a regular basis, an Indiana police officer.
WEHT/WTVW

New shopping center to open along Green River Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More shopping options will be making their way to the east side of Evansville! A new retail strip center is planned to open along North Green River Road, just north of the intersection at Morgan Avenue. Officials say the new shopping center will have patio and drive-thru availability as well as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Exciting Hot Air Balloon Rides Available at ROMP in Owensboro This Summer

Have you ever ridden in a hot air balloon before? I actually have. A few years ago, I was invited to do a ride-along to help promote the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden's annual hot air balloon festival. I had never done that before, so I was thrilled to get the opportunity. So, I called my mom and asked her if she wanted to go too. We climbed into a hot air balloon piloted by my friend Travis and we glided over the western side of Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Top 10 Gyms in the Evansville Area According to Your Votes

In a proclamation signed on April 29, 2022, United States President, Joe Biden declared that the month of May to be named National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. An official statement from the White House says,. Fitness and sports are not only good for our physical health, they also improve...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim finds truck vandalized by painted red smiley face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville police officer was called to the 500 block of Keck Ave to a report of vandalism on a truck. The victim had found a red smiley face painted on the tailgate of his truck according to the officer working the scene. The victim told the officer that his truck […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Fort Branch Restaurant Featured on America’s Best Restaurants

One Tri-State restaurant had a special visitor that will soon highlight them in an upcoming episode. In the Tri-State, we are home to so many restaurants. We've got a little of everything from pizza, to burgers, to cuisine from other countries, and more! We have so many options when it comes to eating out, and a myriad of local businesses to support while doing so. One restaurant located in Fort Branch serves up delicious food and is being highlighted in a show online.
FORT BRANCH, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Comments / 0

