The Independence Police Department is looking for an Independence man who is suspected of attempted murder and other related charges. At about 12:22pm today, IPD officers were dispatched to an injury accident with a car and cyclist. Witnesses reported the suspect left the scene but were able to identify the driver, who had a small child with him. A different driver returned to the scene with the vehicle. Witnesses reported the suspect intentionally struck the cyclist, who had serious injuries, and officers documented evidence at the scene that indicated it was intentional and not an accident.

INDEPENDENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO