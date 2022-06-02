When is the right time to sell?

They say that every perfect game or no-hitter has “that play,” the one batted ball that looked like a clear hit off the bat, that everyone believed would end the bid, but through an amazing defensive effort and a little bit of luck, became an out all the same. Chuck Knoblauch, in the midst of his worst days as a second baseman, ranged all the way to his right to rob José Vidro of a hit in the eighth inning. DeWayne Wise covered all of Indiana and half of Illinois to rob Gabe Kapler of a home run to preserve Mark Buehrle’s perfect game in the ninth inning back in 2009. Gregor Blanco for Matt Cain, Rusty Greer for Kenny Rogers ... the roll call of these heroes goes on.
