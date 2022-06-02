ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

When is the right time to sell?

By Joshua Diemert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees are a really good baseball team. Entering play on Wednesday, they had a 98.3-percent chance of making the playoffs. They sport as dominant a starting rotation as I’ve ever seen on a Yankee team. Oh, and they have a 5.5-game lead in the AL East at the...

Yankees 13, Tigers 0: Cole takes perfect game into seventh as offense goes off

Gerrit Cole clearly saw how fun Jameson Taillon’s perfect game bid was on Thursday and decided to get in on the action. Nearly matching his Yankee teammate, Cole went through 6.2 innings perfectly before it was eventually broken up by a Jonathan Schoop single. Although he couldn’t finish the deal, it was another excellent performance from a Yankee pitcher. Cole ended up going seven innings, striking out nine. While every perfect game bid is impressive, he looked untouchable at times, striking out four batters in a row on two different occasions.
Yankees 5, Tigers 4: Donaldson walks it off in the tenth

For the first two games of this series, the Yankees were a delight to watch. Today, things were a little more frustrating. At several points, the Yankees had the game tied, or had the lead, and lost it. Fortunately, the Yankees managed to squeak out a win and sweep the Tigers.
The Yankees’ ideal catching tandem should feature more offense

The offseason trade of Gary Sánchez made the Yankees’ position on the catcher position clear — defense was now the priority, and the days of bat-first catchers were gone. Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino, once he was acquired, would frame the day away for the New York pitchers, and any hitting skills they could show would be a nice benefit. (All the talk from Aaron Boone about how Higashioka could be a presence with the bat proved to be just talk, unsurprisingly.)
City
Yankees nearly sweep American League monthly honors for May

The Yankees played extraordinary baseball in the month of May. Their late-April winning streak carried into May and finished at 11 in a row on May 3rd, and the team did not stop there. They went 19-9, continuing the team’s surge to not only the top of the American League East, but to the best record in baseball. Plenty of players took big steps forward in May, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they received end-of-month honors on Friday.
Yankees 3, Tigers 0: Luis Severino keeps it rolling

The game took less than three hours, the starter was dominant, and the Tigers didn’t score a single run. No, I’m not talking about last night’s win, I’m talking about today’s 3-0 Yankees victory, where Luis Severino matched this incredible run of seven inning starts that the rotation’s been on, and the lineup did just enough to win yet another series.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/4/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: We got a slew of injury updates yesterday. Josh Donaldson returned from a shoulder issue, of course, and was in the starting lineup at third base. Giancarlo Stanton is also nearing a return, having gone through running drills in recent days. (Miguel Andújar was optioned to Triple-A after Friday’s game, seemingly opening Stanton’s roster spot.) Elsewhere, Zack Britton threw a bullpen session as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, and Domingo Germán is slated to throw a simulated game in the near future.
Why Matt Carpenter’s hot start is for real

When the Yankees announced that they were signing Matt Carpenter to a major league deal, my first thought was one of puzzlement. Matt Carpenter as in the former-All-Star-turned-below-replacement-level-36-year-old Matt Carpenter? However, in his first seven games in pinstripes, he’s done nothing but win me and my fellow Yankees fans over.
How a pair of plays defined Jameson Taillon’s perfect game bid

They say that every perfect game or no-hitter has “that play,” the one batted ball that looked like a clear hit off the bat, that everyone believed would end the bid, but through an amazing defensive effort and a little bit of luck, became an out all the same. Chuck Knoblauch, in the midst of his worst days as a second baseman, ranged all the way to his right to rob José Vidro of a hit in the eighth inning. DeWayne Wise covered all of Indiana and half of Illinois to rob Gabe Kapler of a home run to preserve Mark Buehrle’s perfect game in the ninth inning back in 2009. Gregor Blanco for Matt Cain, Rusty Greer for Kenny Rogers ... the roll call of these heroes goes on.
Jameson Taillon is picking his spots, locating, and dominating

There is a very good argument to be made that the Yankees’ starting staff has been the best crew in all of baseball this season. The group is headlined thus far by some welcome surprises — a description that fits Jameson Taillon exceptionally well. Taillon, along with the rest of his rotationmates behind Gerrit Cole, have delivered more than anyone could’ve imagined on the weight that was placed on them. The right-hander’s last three starts have seen him throw 23 dominant innings, giving up just two earned runs, walking a single batter, and striking out 17. Throughout this season and this impressive stretch, Taillon has shifted his pitch mix by locating it as well as one can, and he is finding tremendous success.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/5/22

What a turn through the rotation it’s been. Not only have the Yankees won their last five games, and not only have they given up a run or less in all five games, but they’ve had a couple of legitimate perfect game bids and every starter has at least gotten through seven innings. This is an insane run highlighting just how incredible the Yankees’ pitching staff has been this year, and they’ll look to complete their second sweep in a row (and perhaps a complete shutout series) today as the rotation turns over. It’s noted down below, but just to draw attention to it — today’s game is an early pre-noon start and is only available on Peacock.
Jordan Montgomery looks poised for a career season

Fresh off a dominating effort against the Los Angeles Angels — one of the best offenses in the American League, no less — left-hander Jordan Montgomery is making sure that the rest of the Yankees’ incredibly and surprisingly strong rotation doesn’t leave him behind. Montgomery hurled...
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays keep rounding into form

The Yankees had a busy day yesterday, taking Shohei Ohtani (the pitcher) to task in the afternoon, then seeing Jameson Taillon shove in the nightcap. They emerged with a doubleheader sweep, thanks to a thrilling come-from-behind victory in game two. But there was more action to behold on Thursday, with...
Nestor Cortes is making a strong early case to start the All-Star Game

It’s not a bold take to say that Nestor Cortes is a candidate to start the MLB All-Star Game for the American League come July 19th. He’s easily one of the more exciting pitchers to watch in the game right now, and is surely one of the favorites to toe the slab at Dodger Stadium. There are other options, but let’s run through the reasons why the Yankees’ surprise ace is most deserving of that spot.
The Yankees are made up of second chances

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Yankees feel different this year. I wasn’t able to put my finger on exactly why the team felt different (instead, I just kind of gestured vaguely at my surroundings and chalked it up to “the vibes”), but this team had a heartbeat that I had felt wasn’t there in previous years.
Yankees 2, Angels 1: Rizzo keys rally after Taillon loses perfecto in eighth

This was one of the most impressive pitching performances I’ve seen in my 27 years as a Yankees fan (yes, I was born a fan, don’t question it). Corey Kluber’s no-hitter and Gerrit Cole’s complete-game masterpiece in Houston are the most recent list-toppers. However, given everything that Jameson Taillon has been through in his career, to carry a perfect game bid into the eighth inning on Lou Gehrig Day is right up there with the best of them. Thanks to a late rally capped off by a pinch-hit, two-out, two-strike, pinch-hit single from Anthony Rizzo that drove in two runs, Taillon’s masterpiece was preserved in a 2-1 victory.
Rivalry Roundup: Astros get royally upset, White Sox comeback against Rays

The good times kept rolling for the Yankees on Saturday, winning on the back of another elite pitching performance out of the rotation. Luis Severino was the man to get the call this time, and he diced up the Tigers lineup to the tune of seven shutout with one hit and 10 strikeouts — and in doing so becoming the fifth starter in a row to pitch at least seven innings and allow only a run or fewer. Throw in some Judge and Rizzo bombs, add in a Donaldson sacrifice fly, and you’ve got the recipe for a great win. That put pressure on the rest of the league to keep up once again, so let’s see how they did:
Yankees History: Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, from the jaws of victory

Last minute, back-breaking losses in all sports hurt pretty bad, but there’s something worse about them in baseball. Typically in baseball, you can see them coming somewhat. Your team has to be pitching and the other team has to get a bit of a rally going. Even if you have to start closer to the ninth, there’s always danger when a batter or two reaches base, even if you have the utmost confidence in the man on the mound.
Yankees prospects: Chaparro, Bastidas homer in Somerset win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-9 (7) and W, 2-1 (7) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs. CF Tim Locastro 0-3, 2 K — rehab assignment ended, officially optioned. LF Oliver Dunn 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, K — 1st homer at Triple-A Ryan Weber 2 IP, 7 H, 7 R (2...
