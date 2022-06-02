When is the right time to sell?

There is a very good argument to be made that the Yankees’ starting staff has been the best crew in all of baseball this season. The group is headlined thus far by some welcome surprises — a description that fits Jameson Taillon exceptionally well. Taillon, along with the rest of his rotationmates behind Gerrit Cole, have delivered more than anyone could’ve imagined on the weight that was placed on them. The right-hander’s last three starts have seen him throw 23 dominant innings, giving up just two earned runs, walking a single batter, and striking out 17. Throughout this season and this impressive stretch, Taillon has shifted his pitch mix by locating it as well as one can, and he is finding tremendous success.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO