ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Intrigue, optimism surround Dolphins as team begins mandatory practice

By Steven Goldstein
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AV4r2_0fyHmtQS00

MIAMI - The Dolphins hit the field for two days of mandatory practices to start the month of June.

There is intrigue and optimism surrounding the team with a brand new offense, both with coaches and players. The defense returns basically intact for 2022.

Atmosphere
Under new coach Mike McDaniel the Dolphins are having more fun than any Dolphins team I've seen over the past 3 decades. McDaniel picks a player that performs the best in practice to become the next day's DJ and wear a special orange jersey. The mood is upbeat and it's apparent McDaniel treats his players well and his enthusiasm is contagious. It's fun to watch this group even in offseason practices.

Players Adjusting
With a new offense, coaching staff and scheme veteran players are learning to adjust. Most have to dig in and learn how they need to play to have success. Tight end Mike Gesicki and offensive lineman Austin Jackson are two of the players that stand out. McDaniel is impressed with the full commitment to relearning, for lack of a better word, positional play. The Dolphins have talent on the roster and the hope is their talents will be optimized in the new offense.

Training Camp
The team should open camp in late July and will play three preseason games, all in the state of Florida. The only road game is at Tampa on August 13. Before that game the teams will have joint practices for a couple of days. The same scenario will take place in South Florida the week of the preseason finale against the Eagles. As valuable as the August games are for player evaluation, the joint practices are perhaps even more valuable.

D Up
It's only offseason practices but the defense is ahead of the offense it would seem. It makes sense with a brand new offense and returning defense with coordinator Josh Boyer.

QB's
The Dolphins are going with 3 quarterbacks right now with Tua, veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater and rookie 7th round draft pick Skylar Thompson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Heat eyeing trade for big-name point guard?

The Miami Heat may have a contingency plan in place in case they lose faith in their current point guard rotation of the undrafted Gabe Vincent and the elderly Kyle Lowry. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that the Heat would “love” to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, citing an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Spun

Browns Sign Veteran Running Back: Fans React

After somewhat of a breakout 2021, the Cleveland Browns decided to reward undrafted running back D'Ernest Johnson with a contract. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Restricted free-agent running back D’Ernest Johnson reached agreement with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $2.433 million, including more than $900,000 in guaranteed money, ..."
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller looked into signing with 1 team before joining Bills

Von Miller made the big decision to join the Buffalo Bills during the offseason, but there was apparently another team he asked about signing with first. Miller’s friend and former teammate DeMarcus Ware revealed that Miller had asked him about joining the Dallas Cowboys once he entered free agency. However, the Cowboys could not afford to meet Miller’s salary demands, leading him to sign with Buffalo instead.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now. The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games. Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years. Belichick was previously married...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Teddy Bridgewater#American Football
FanSided

Broncos rumors: Russell Wilson will ask for $250 million

After trading four premium draft picks and three players to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos still need to pay a fortune. Keeping Russell Wilson in the Mile High City may prove more costly than acquiring him. Wilson, whose contract runs through 2023, is reportedly going...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos Release Key Update on New OLB Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory is about three months removed from accepting a $70 million free-agent contract from the Denver Broncos, and likely just as long until the former Cowboy makes his orange-and-blue debut. Gregory underwent surgery in March to correct longstanding shoulder discomfort. The arthroscopic procedure, centered around his rotator cuff, was...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Deshaun Watson tried to settle all his civil cases to be traded to the Miami Dolphins, but could only get 20 of the 22 to agree

Deshaun Watson continues to maintain his innocence but he was willing to settle all 22 of his civil cases to get rid of the situation according to his attorney. Rusty Hardin said in an interview with SportsRadio 610’s Sean Pendergast and Seth Payne on Friday that Watson, who had a full no-trade clause, wanted to play for the Dolphins. However, only 20 of the 22 alleged victims agreed to settle.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy