Boca Raton, FL

Art Explosion at Rosenbaum Contemporary

By Abigail Duffy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer’s here and the gallery space at Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton will heat up with selections inspired by the season in “Summer Edition 2022.”...

thewestsidegazette.com

Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents The Motowners in Concert

Classic Detroit Sound Band Celebrates African American Music Month. In celebration of African American Music Month, the Pompano Beach Cultural Center is proud to present The Motowners in concert as part of the Pompano Beach Arts Music Series 2022. This accomplished and polished group will present the definitive Motown tribute show, recreating the smash hits of The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and many more. The performance is on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 8pm. Tickets are $45. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Michelle Bernstein Will Bring Back Sra. Martinez — and a New Fast-Casual Concept

A Miami favorite will soon be back in business, and its creators, the husband-and-wife team of David Martinez and Michelle Bernstein, couldn't be happier. Bernstein announced on Instagram that Sra. Martinez, the chef's Miami Design District restaurant that closed in 2012, will be returning. The small but lively space was beloved for its fun vibe and creative tapas served alongside a list of regional Spanish sherries and wines and some of the best cocktails in town created by Julio Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Miami New Times

Fisher Island Family Urgently Seeks Nanny for $120,000 a Year

Ever dreamed of becoming a modern-day Mary Poppins who earns a six-figure income and works in one of the richest Zip Codes in the country?. Well, here's your chance. Nine days ago, a seemingly well-to-do but anonymous local family posted a job for a "Full Time Nanny and Etiquette Teacher" on Indeed. The compensation: "$120,000 a year plus benefits."
Alexander Calder
Damien Hirst
Larry Rivers
Alex Katz
Slim Aarons
miamiculinarytours.com

Fantastic Restaurants for Father’s Day Brunch

Rivertail: Celebrate Father’s Day with the whole family and indulge in delicious culinary creations at brunch on the New River at Rivertail. Located on the Riverwalk in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, embodies the essence of chic yet casual waterfront dining. With a seafood-driven menu curated by five-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Jose Mendin, Rivertail’s dishes combine creativity and bold flavors to deliver an unparalleled dining experience, using the finest seasonal produce and ingredients to please the palates. The brunch menu has a variety of delectable dishes from a delicious raw bar, small plates including crab donuts, brunch grub featuring lobster benedict and french toast, salads, sandwiches, and more! And of course, a unique variety of brunch beverages and a bottomless bubble brunch with bottomless prosecco ($30). For more information, visit www.rivertailftl.com.
MIAMI, FL
#Art Gallery#Art Explosion#Rosenbaum Contemporary
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Children celebrate Shavuot while helping community

For the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, PJ Library communities in South Florida provided ways for their children and families to help people in need in the community. A national program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, PJ Library sends free children’s Jewish books and music to families. While children got to enjoy free ice cream and crafts learning activities at a Shavuot party at Uncle Louie ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Outdoor Adventure: Kayaking Peanut Island in The Palm Beaches

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County is home to one of the most picturesque spots to kayak on the east coast of Florida. Peanut Island is an 80-acre man-made county park located off the coast of Riviera Beach and attracts explorers of every type. The crystal clear blue...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Mother and Daughter Publish Book About Anxiety

When Heron Bay resident Stacie Boyar started her Namastacie podcast during the pandemic, she wanted to share tips and techniques to help those struggling with anxiety during that strange time. After learning that her daughter’s sleepaway camp friends were listening to the podcast and found it relaxing and helpful, Boyar...
franchising.com

Giardino Gourmet Salads Opens Newest Restaurant in Coral Springs, FL

June 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Coral Springs, FL - Giardino Gourmet Salads (Giardino) announced today that its newest restaurant is officially open in Coral Springs in the 17 Fifty Plaza at 1750 North University Drive, Unit 109, just down the street from Broward Health. “We live and breathe South...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cltampa.com

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung is selling his Florida mansion

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung is hoping someone will sail away with his Florida house. Located at 17613 Circle Pond Ct., within the Boca Raton gated-community The Oaks, DeYoung purchased the 4,602-square-foot home in 2016 for $1.1 million. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home comes with a pool and spa, coffered ceilings,...
BOCA RATON, FL

