Art Explosion at Rosenbaum Contemporary

Rivertail: Celebrate Father’s Day with the whole family and indulge in delicious culinary creations at brunch on the New River at Rivertail. Located on the Riverwalk in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, embodies the essence of chic yet casual waterfront dining. With a seafood-driven menu curated by five-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Jose Mendin, Rivertail’s dishes combine creativity and bold flavors to deliver an unparalleled dining experience, using the finest seasonal produce and ingredients to please the palates. The brunch menu has a variety of delectable dishes from a delicious raw bar, small plates including crab donuts, brunch grub featuring lobster benedict and french toast, salads, sandwiches, and more! And of course, a unique variety of brunch beverages and a bottomless bubble brunch with bottomless prosecco ($30). For more information, visit www.rivertailftl.com.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO