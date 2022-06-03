Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say.

Detectives later served multiple search warrants at nearby encampments. Evidence, including a loaded handgun, was found and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Kenneth Howe.

Howe was soon arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.