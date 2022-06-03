ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23i2w3_0fyHjZ0F00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say.

Detectives later served multiple search warrants at nearby encampments. Evidence, including a loaded handgun, was found and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Kenneth Howe.

Howe was soon arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Arrest ‘Armed, Barricaded, Suicidal’ Suspect After Hours-Long Standoff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect described by police as armed and suicidal has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home in south Sacramento for several hours on Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department said just before 7 p.m. that the suspect was safely taken into custody. He has not yet been identified. 🚨Media Alert: The suspect has been safely taken into custody. Thank you to @ElkGrovePD for their assistance in helping end a dangerous situation peacefully. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 8, 2022 According to Sacramento police, officers responded to the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue early Tuesday morning in response to “an armed, barricaded, and suicidal,” suspect who reportedly has fired a gun inside his home. Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers also responded to the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

17-year-old arrested for deadly April shooting in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in Yuba City in April, the Yuba City Police Department said. Police say the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital with a single gunshot wound on April 19. He died from his injuries at the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In Sacramento County Shooting, Robbery That Left Man Paralyzed With Memory Loss

FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — A jury convicted a man of a Sacramento County shooting and robbery that left abother man paralyzed with significant memory loss, prosecutors said Tuesday. Eddie Young is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15 and faces a maximum sentence of 33 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. He was convicted of attempted murder, attempted robbery and assault with a firearm. On June 18, 2020, Young, who was 18 at the time, attempted to rob a 19-year-old man who was walking in a residential neighborhood in the Foothill Farms area near North Highlands. Young shot the victim in the chest when he realized he had nothing of value on him, prosecutors said. Young fled the scene but the gun he used was recovered. The district attorney’s office said Young was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from possessing a gun.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Early Morning Downtown Davis Shooting Under Investigation; Suspect Fired 4-5 Shots

DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives are still seeking information about a shooting that happened in the heart of Downtown Davis early Sunday morning. Davis police say, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2nd and E streets to investigate a report of shots fired. Multiple people called in to report the incident, but police say some had differing accounts of what happened. Investigators have since pieced together that an unknown suspect and another person got into some sort of argument in the intersection. At some point during the fight, investigators say the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired four to five shots at the other person. Everyone left before police arrived at the scene. Police say the person who was shot at has not come forward. No description has been released of the suspect who opened fire.
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in North Sacramento shooting, police say

One man has died and another man was wounded in a shooting in North Sacramento Sunday night, police said. Sacramento police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Arcade Boulevard and "contacted multiple individuals." Around the same time, two men...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Police Vehicle Struck By DUI Suspect Who Ran Stop Sign

MODESTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after he crashed into a Modesto police officer’s patrol vehicle on Monday night. Modesto police say, around 7:42 p.m., the officer was heading northbound on Sick Road when – at the intersection of Whitcomb Way – a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the patrol vehicle. The officer had a minor complaint of pain after the crash, police say; the other driver was taken to the hospital. Police say the other driver will be arrested on suspicion of DUI when he’s released from the hospital. The name of the other driver has not been released at this point.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Shooting In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting Sunday night on Sacramento’s north side. The Sacramento Police Department says that officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Arcade Boulevard in the city’s Richardson Village neighborhood. While officers were at the scene, they learned that two men had arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men died from his injuries. The condition of the other man is not known. On Monday morning, homicide investigators were at the scene of the shooting, which is near Martin Luther King, Jr. Technology Academy. No children were at the school in the morning as they are on summer break. Police say that no information on a suspect is available at this time, adding that investigators are still working to determine what led to the violence. The name of the man killed will be released after his family is notified.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman found shot inside vehicle after crash in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle. On Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting victim after the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash along on the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle On West Lane In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane. Stockton police say, around 4:45 a.m., a vehicle struck a woman. Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries. No other information about the woman, including her exact age, has been released at this point. Police say the incident is still being actively investigated.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Deputies respond to house 3 times before discovering body inside

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an Internal Affairs investigation is underway, following a homicide that occurred on May 12 at a halfway home on Rowena Way. Deputies initially responded to the house for a welfare check, where they said they contacted an individual on the front porch. They left […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Caretaker shoots, kills man who tried attacking him in backyard, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A caretaker shot and killed a man who tried attacking him in a backyard, the Stockton Police Department said Sunday. Officers got a call on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. from the 43-year-old caretaker, who was taking care of a 93-year-old man at a home in the 3200 block of Allston Way, police said. When officers arrived, they found the 38-year-old assailant.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Attacks Caretaker And Is Shot Dead In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday evening, a fatal shooting occurred in a self-defense circumstance in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. near Allston Way. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from major injuries. Medics transported the man to a local hospital, but unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries. Due to the circumstances, detectives were called to investigate. They found that the 38-year-old now-deceased man had tried to physically attack a caretaker in the backyard at a home. The caretaker, a 43-year-old man, fearing for his life, shot the attacker. After that, the caretaker dialed 911 for assistance. The shooting looked to be justified at the time, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. However, the investigation is currently ongoing.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking, Arson, And Residential Robbery In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple crimes took place in Stockton Sunday, of those were a carjacking, an incident of arson, and residential robbery, reported the Stockton Police Department. A carjacking incident took place at around 2 a.m. on South Union Street in the Park District. The 37-year-old male victim was getting into his car when he was attacked by four suspects. The victim was forcibly knocked to the ground and his vehicle stolen. The suspects are believed to be four Hispanic men, however, they are still at large. The arson incident took place around 12:13 a.m. on Claremont Avenue in the Lakeview District....
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
71K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy