Abilene, KS

Obituary: Velma A. Becker

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVelma A. Becker passed into the arms of Jesus on May 27, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born to Fred and Julia (Lauer) Barten on June 23, 1924, near Elmo on the family farm.. She was one of 8 siblings. They all preceded her in death, Brothers...

www.abilene-rc.com

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Obituary: Terry Boltze

Terry Boltze passed away quietly while holding her sister’s hand on Easter Sunday morning. She was 68 years old. Terry Sue (Newman) Boltze was a Mother’s Day gift, being born on May 10, 1953 in Topeka, Kansas to Donald L. and Bessie D. Newman. She grew up in Topeka, graduating from Highland Park High School in 1971. After graduation, she worked as a service station attendant and bookkeeper for Quality Oil on South Highway 75. She met and married Dennis Boltze on September 16, 1972 and gave birth to a son, Jason Allen Boltze on November 24, 1974. She got divorced in 1976. Terry left Topeka and moved to Somerset, Kentucky in 1978, later moving to Panama City Beach, Florida.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Peggy and Wayne DeBey to retire; The Flower Nook closing

Longtime Salina florists and artisan encouragers Peggy and Wayne DeBey are calling it a career. For more than 39 years, Peggy and Wayne have successfully owned and operated The Flower Nook in Salina, but at the end of the month, the downtown icon will close its doors for the final time and Peggy and Wayne will pursue other endeavors as they enjoy their retirement.
SALINA, KS
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in McPherson, KS

Founded in 1872, the city of McPherson was a progressive community with a rich history and a myriad of beautiful and picturesque places. Early on, the city already had landmarks pointing to its progressive roots, such as the historic opera house and the county courthouse. In 1920, people discovered oil...
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Bicyclist killed ahead of 200-mile Kansas race

One person is killed in a crash Friday night in a rural part of Lyon County. Around 5 p.m., a bicyclist was heading north on County Road F – northwest of Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at the same time, a pickup truck was heading west on County Road 190.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms are expected around Kansas tonight and again late Sunday, and some of the storms could be severe. Scattered storms over western Kansas this evening will move east across the state into the night. A few of the stronger storms...
WICHITA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Local realtor honors faith by donating proceeds to charity

Joe Black of Black and Co. Realtors has used his business to donate more than $100,000 to nonprofits all around the community and outside of it. He donates 10 percent of every sale to a nonprofit of the buyer or seller’s choice. This 10 percent is taken off the top of the commission from each sale before any expenses are calculated, Black said. If someone refers someone else to the company, an additional 10 percent is donated to a nonprofit chosen by the referee, he said.
ABILENE, KS
KSN News

Pictures: Large hail falling across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings roll across eastern Kansas, many KSN viewers are sharing their photos, mainly of hail. Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 9:02 p.m. Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail Hesston: […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More rounds of rain returning to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we are entering another active weather pattern with several rounds of showers and storms on the way over the next few days. The first round will develop this evening with activity over eastern Colorado moving into western Kansas. Some of the...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Man Sentenced to Life for 2019 Murder

A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 34-year-old Wichita man to life in prison without the eligibility of parole for the 2019 shooting death of a man at a south Wichita motel. Christopher Kemmerly’s sentencing comes three years after his first-degree murder arrest in connection with the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Law enforcement surprise campers at OJ Watson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boys and girls who attended Awareness Camp this week learned their camp counselors were first responders. The free outdoor program offers kids in grades 1st through 8th the chance to participate in activities like bow and arrow, BB guns and other outdoor sporting events. This week, the two-day camp catered to children 6-10 years old at OJ Watson Park.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Adventure Cove closes as Topekans advised to avoid Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Adventure Cove has temporarily closed as Shawnee Co. advises residents to avoid Lake Shawnee due to a sewage leak. On Friday, June 3, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it has temporarily closed the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove as the Public Works Dept. advises residents to avoid contact with the lake due to a sewage spill.
KSN News

Second trial, similar verdict for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been convicted for a second time in a 2019 murder on South Broadway. A judge has sentenced Christopher Kemmerly to more than 51 years in prison. The Wichita Police Department said that Kemmerly killed Justin Gaston, 34, at the CityHost Hotel, 4449 S.Broadway, in February 2019. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man battling colon cancer emphasizes importance of screenings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Colon cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer and yet, the American Cancer Society continues to list it as the third-leading cause of cancer death in the United States. “By the time we found mine...it’s stage three. It’s in the lymph nodes, through...
WICHITA, KS

