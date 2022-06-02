Obituary: Velma A. Becker

Joe Black of Black and Co. Realtors has used his business to donate more than $100,000 to nonprofits all around the community and outside of it. He donates 10 percent of every sale to a nonprofit of the buyer or seller’s choice. This 10 percent is taken off the top of the commission from each sale before any expenses are calculated, Black said. If someone refers someone else to the company, an additional 10 percent is donated to a nonprofit chosen by the referee, he said.

ABILENE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO