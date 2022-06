One person is dead after a fire in Cascade Wednesday night. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff, the fire was first called in around 9 pm to a building in downtown Cascade at 206 1st Avenue. The building houses Interior Elements and an upstairs residence and is located on the main road and business area of downtown Cascade. When crews arrived, the building already had heavy smoke coming from it. The responding crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the damage is expected to be around $80,000 and the building is considered to be a total loss.

CASCADE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO