'Top Economic Challenge Right Now': How Biden Plans on Fighting Inflation

By Adam Hardy
Money
Money
 3 days ago
Getty Images

The Biden administration is changing its tune on inflation: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen now says that she was "wrong" about how long high inflation would last, and President Biden himself called inflation the country's "top economic challenge" while announcing plans to tackle rising prices.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interviewed Secretary Yellen on Tuesday and played for her a montage of clips from last year, in which Yellen said there was a “small risk” of inflation and that it would be “manageable” for the U.S. economy. Blitzer asked Yellen if she was wrong in this assessment.

“Look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take,” she responded, noting that there were large economic shocks that affected food and energy prices that she didn’t anticipate.

Yellen’s comments came directly after she met with President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the Oval Office, where they coordinated their efforts to tackle inflation.

Last year, both Powell and Yellen referred to inflation as “transitory,” aka temporary. Now, with inflation above 8% in both March and April — a level unseen since the 1980s — the Biden administration is shifting gears. It is publicly laying out a game plan to combat soaring prices, while also stating its powers are limited.

What is Biden's plan to lower inflation?

In an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal over the Memorial Day weekend, Biden called inflation the country’s “top economic challenge right now,” echoing what many Americans have been saying for months.

Recent polls show that Americans not only think inflation is the top economic concern for the U.S. — but the biggest problem facing the nation in general.

Over the past few months, as inflation lingers at near-four-decade highs, Americans' views of the economy have only soured. A new Gallup poll released Tuesday shows that 46% of Americans say current economic conditions are “poor,” and 77% say they’re only getting worse.

What’s more, Gallup’s poll shows that a new factor dethroned inflation as the most important problem facing the country: the government’s poor leadership.

Biden addressed growing economic fears and uncertainty in the op-ed, framing them against a backdrop of strong economic gains since the height of the pandemic and a red-hot labor market.

“With the right policies,” Biden wrote, “the U.S. can transition from recovery to stable, steady growth and bring down inflation without giving up all these historic gains.”

More specifically, he laid out his three-part plan to get inflation under control:

  • Getting out of the Federal Reserve’s way: The U.S.’s central banking system, aka the Fed, is primarily tasked with getting inflation under control. Chairman Powell has indicated he would do whatever it takes to accomplish that — even if that comes at the expense of the labor market. The Fed has two main levers to pull to ease inflation: raising interest rates and shrinking its $9 trillion bond portfolio. The agency is currently pulling both of them.
  • Lowering costs for families: One of the biggest price shocks to Americans’ budget comes from gas. The national average price for a gallon of gas on Thursday is $4.72, according to AAA. That's the highest gas prices have ever been and about $1.68 more than it was a year ago. Biden pointed to recent actions he took to coordinate the largest release of oil from global reserves to help bring down prices. At the same time, he has sanctioned Russian oil companies, a move that he acknowledged would result in higher prices at the pump. Biden also mentioned proposals for reducing the costs of housing, prescription drugs and child care, but said Congress would need to act.
  • Reducing the federal deficit even further: In 2020, the federal deficit hit a record-high $3.1 trillion. A deficit happens when the government essentially spends more money than it brings in. In 2021, the deficit crept below $2.8 trillion, the second highest it’s ever been. But in 2022, as Biden noted, the deficit is on track to plummet to $1 trillion, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Biden says his economic policies fast-tracked the U.S. economy’s recovery, ultimately raising government revenues and decreasing the deficit. He wants to reduce the deficit even further by collecting more taxes from billionaires and corporations, though this also depends on Congressional approval.

If Biden’s agenda makes one thing clear, it’s that the president alone can’t solve inflation.

"We can't take immediate action that I'm aware of yet to figure out how we're bringing down the prices of gasoline back to $3 a gallon," Biden said in a meeting with White House officials and manufacturers Wednesday. "And we can't do that immediately with regard to food prices either."

After all, monetary policy is the Federal Reserve’s domain, but the Fed's capacity to tackle inflation is also limited. Chairman Powell said in a May press conference that the Fed is essentially fighting inflation with “blunt tools” that are “not capable of surgical precision.”

Currently, the Fed is hiking interest rates to lower consumer demand, but if it raises rates too quickly, it risks sending the U.S. into another recession. That’s only part of the equation, of course, as global supply-chain issues are considered a major contributor to current inflation levels.

To address many of the supply-chain issues, Biden will need help, both from international trade partners and Congress. And he knows it.

“I will work with anyone — Democrat, Republican, or independent — willing to have an open and honest discussion that delivers real solutions for the American people,” Biden wrote.

Comments / 1

Jamella Reese
3d ago

I only have one question for the president,"what historic gains have you and your administration made?" All I have seen is devastation this past year and a half. Mr. president, you have dismantled everything that was good in this country. I know there is so many in this country that are heart broken to see what you have destroyed. I can only pity you now. I don't know what made you think you could be a productive president when you ran and lost 3 times and had served nearly 50 yrs with nothing to show for your time in DC. Pity is all that is left for you.

Reply
2
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shrink

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The Federal Reserve is about to start shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet, deploying a second tool along side higher interest rates to curb inflation, though officials don’t know just how effective it will be.
BUSINESS
U.S. Treasury Secretary says she was wrong about inflation

(The Center Square) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted this week she was wrong and underestimated inflation, which continues to soar. During an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Tuesday, Yellen said that she failed to anticipate that inflation would become such a significant problem. "I think I was...
AGRICULTURE
Money

$5? $7? Here's Where Experts Say Gas Prices Are Heading This Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and experts are warning that record-high gas prices could climb even higher as vacation season kicks off. Right now, the average price of a gallon of gas is a record $4.60, according to AAA — 50 cents higher than a month ago and $1.50 more than a year ago. Where will gas prices go from here? It's impossible to say for sure, but most forecasts say fuel costs won't be cheap anytime soon.
TRAFFIC
Money

Bubble or No Bubble? What History Tells Us About the Likelihood of a Housing Crash This Year

As home values continue to rise at a double-digit pace, confidence in the housing market is eroding. Only 30% of respondents in Gallup’s annual Economy and Personal Finance Poll said it was a good time to buy a house, a whopping 23 percentage point drop from last year. What’s more, in a recent survey by real estate brokerage Clever Real Estate, 45% of likely home sellers said they believe there is a housing bubble that might pop this year.
BUSINESS
Money

Online Banks Are Finally Raising Interest Rates on Savings Accounts Again

After years of bad news and depressing "sorry-we're-dropping-your-APY" emails, America's savers may be finally catching a break. The online bank Ally wrote an email to customers Tuesday to announce it's raising the annual percentage yield, or APY, on its high-yield savings accounts from 0.5% to 0.6% for all balance tiers. This is notable because it's the first time Ally has changed the interest rate since December 2020 — and the first time it has increased the APY since January 2019.
CREDITS & LOANS
China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
Money

Bear Market Fears: Here's When Stocks Usually Bounce Back After a Downturn

Market downturns can be scary for investors. But here's what to keep in mind to alleviate some of that anxiety: They don't last forever. If you've been following news around the stock market recently, you've likely heard a lot about a "bear market." The term refers to a prolonged market downturn that consists of a drop of at least 20% in prices from recent highs.
STOCKS
Money

Why the Housing Market Isn't Cooling Off, Even as Prices and Mortgage Rates Surge

Homes for sale keep getting more expensive, but rising costs aren’t deterring enough buyers to slow things down — for now, at least. New data from Zillow shows that despite soaring prices (up more than 20% over the past year) and surging mortgage rates (which have pushed the typical monthly mortgage payment 52% higher than last year), the U.S. housing market is as cutthroat as it’s ever been.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Houses Are Selling at the Fastest Pace on Record

If you want to buy a home, you better be ready to act quickly: Houses are selling at a record-breaking pace this spring, even as prices keep getting more expensive. The typical home on the market sold in just 15 days during the four-week period ending on May 8, according to data released last week by real estate brokerage Redfin. That’s the fastest pace since Redfin started tracking this data in 2012.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Money

