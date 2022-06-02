Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 7.25 cents at $10.4875 a bushel; May corn was up 3.25 cents at $7.3175 a bushel; Jul. oats advanced 23.75 cents at $6.7475 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 11.25 cents at 17.08 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .35 cent at $1.3350 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.35 cents at $1.7350 a pound; May lean hogs was up .05 cent at $1.1020 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .