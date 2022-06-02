ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Morning Briefing: COVID safety urged amid school year's end; Cosby civil trial underway; LAX seeing more international travelers

By Will Sayre, Yazmin Cruz
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Early marine layer clouds will be confined to the coast and mix out by mid- to late-morning. In addition to the marine layer clouds, we’ll see passing mid- and high-clouds streaming across SoCal. Temperatures on the west side...

spectrumnews1.com

CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Summit of the Americas expected to cause heavy traffic throughout LA

Local officials are expecting heavy traffic not only at LAX but throughout downtown as President Joe Biden and leaders from across the western hemisphere are set to arrive next week for the Summit of the Americas. Officials asked drivers to avoid several freeways and streets in downtown Los Angeles all week long as the summit's events are taking place."The area to avoid is primarily on northbound 110 between the 10 and the US 101 Hollywood freeway where the four-level is on," Caltrans public information officer Marc Bischoff. "On the northbound side, we're asking drivers to avoid using any of those exit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

CDC Announces Indoor Mask Mandate Recommendations for 13 Calif. Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that 13 counties in California, roughly one-quarter of the state, have reached ‘High’ levels of COVID-19 and are recommended a return of indoor masking in those counties. All 13 counties are located in Northern California, including the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County health officials are reporting what appears to be the first case of monkeypox identified in Los Angeles County. Although the presumptive case is still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the LACO Department of Public Health made the announcement to alert the public about the disease as […] The post First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

California Secures Conviction Against La Luz del Mundo Church Leader

California Attorney General Rob Bonta secured a guilty plea and conviction against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leader and former Santa Barbara County pastor Naasón Joaquín García days before he was set to go to trial for at least 27 counts ranging fom sexual assault to lewd acts with a minor, according to an announcement from the California Department of Justice on Friday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police on Saturday identified the man who allegedly stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him. Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, has been booked on three counts of attempted murder related...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

