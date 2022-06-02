ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Beckham leads Platinum Jubilee tributes as Britain’s biggest celebs honour the Queen

By Shannon Power
 3 days ago
DAVID Beckham has led the tributes to Queen Elizabeth as she marks 70 years on the throne during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The footballer took to Instagram to pay tribute to the monarch with a series of photos from her life and included an image of him meeting the Queen.

David Beckham has led the celebrity tributes to Queen Elizabeth on her Platinum Jubilee Credit: PA:Press Association

David chose pics that ranged from when Queen Elizabeth was a baby and over the past seven decades.

The final photo in the post showed David shaking the Queen's hand at Buckingham Palace.

"Today, we celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years of service and inspirational leadership of our country," he captioned the post.

"Let’s come together and commemorate her remarkable reign with a great British party these next few days 🇬🇧🇬🇧 ❤️❤️."

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney also paid tribute to Her Majesty with a throwback photo of them in Liverpool 24 years ago.

"70 beautiful years of Queen Elizabeth the second. Congrats ma’ am! And thanks - Paul⁣.

"📷 Paul and the Queen at the royal opening of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, 1996.⁣"

Spice Girl, Geri Horner aka Ginger Spice also posted a vintage photo of the famous girl group meeting the Queen during their hey day.

"HRH , our Queen ‘s 7O years of service and inspirational leadership. 🙏," she wrote on Instagram.

Former Countdown star, Carl Vordermann shared a portrait of the Queen and wished everyone a good weekend.

She wrote: "Happy Platinum Jubilee Your Majesty ❤️🤍💙

"And to everyone having a party, hope the sun shines and you enjoy a good break with or without the bunting....👍🏼😀 Xxxxxxxx."

Model Penny Lancaster posted a photo of husband Rod Stewart posing outside of Buckingham Palace ahead of his Platinum Jubilee performance.

She captioned the photo: "Excitement and nervous for Saturday night #partyatthepalace 🇬🇧."

Rod previously spoke about performing at the Jubilee concert.

"Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years and I'm delighted to be able to join her in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with the Party at the Palace," he said.

"She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her. This will be a momentous occasion."

Sir Paul McCartney shared a photo of himself with Queen in Liverpool in 1996 Credit: Reuters
Geri Horner posted a throwback of when the Spice Girls met the Queen Credit: Rex
Penny Lancaster (second from right) share a pic of hubby Rod Stewart outside Buckingham Palace Credit: Instagram
David Beckham posted photos from throughout the Queen's life including this childhood portrait Credit: instagram

