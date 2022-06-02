ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Circuit Court Finds Grants for 2020 Election Were Legal

cwbradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) A Wisconsin circuit court judge ruled Wednesday that it was legal for private grants from a group funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg to be sent to the Democratic stronghold of Madison to help it run...

cwbradio.com

WausauPilot

Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Opinion | GOP obstruction knows no bounds

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' unashamed remarks condemning the University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents for selecting UCLA's Jennifer Mnookin to lead the Madison campus was just another example of how Wisconsin legislative Republicans believe they can ignore the outcomes of elections. Because they hold a safe majority in both...
MADISON, WI
wuwm.com

What's the status of gun safety legislation in Wisconsin?

America continues to be plagued by relentless mass shootings and rising homicide rates in cities. In Wisconsin, legislative Democrats and Republicans have diametrically opposed views on how to tackle the problems. Democrats say easy access to guns is a public health issue, while Republicans hold tight to the Second Amendment.
voiceofalexandria.com

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Republican Investigation Of 2020 Presidential Election In Wisconsin $200K Over Budget

The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos first appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the review a budget of 676-thousand dollars was established. A report this week reveals the state has spent a little over 896-thousand dollars on the review and five lawsuits connected to it. The Journal Sentinel reported the figures after obtaining invoices under the state’s open records law. The investigation was launched almost a year ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Democrats Demand Republicans Act on Gun Safety

(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”
wearegreenbay.com

Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Allen responds to Evers’ Progress Flag announcement

MADISON — On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers announcing the Progress Pride Flag will be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol this month, some Republicans are voicing disagreement. Evers signed an Executive Order on Wednesday ordering that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Capitol during the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Activists worry as Milwaukee inches closer to hosting the Republican convention

On Wednesday Milwaukee city council unanimously approved a contract to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). The vote  secures a second chance for Milwaukee to host a major political convention after the disappointment of hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), which was dramatically scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic If Milwaukee were […] The post Activists worry as Milwaukee inches closer to hosting the Republican convention appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Appoints Lisa McDougal to the Richland County Circuit Court

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today his appointment of Lisa McDougal to the Richland County Circuit Court. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Andrew Sharp’s retirement. McDougal will complete a term ending July 31, 2023. “Lisa McDougal is a well-respected attorney throughout southwestern Wisconsin,”...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against Businesses Trying to Recoup COVID Losses

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules against 17 businesses trying to recoup their losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. The business owners say the pandemic, and resulting precautions, forced them to close their doors, costing them customers and profits. Their insurance company, Society Insurance, says their policies didn’t cover coronavirus losses.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Dane County judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell announced Wednesday that he will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience...
DANE COUNTY, WI

