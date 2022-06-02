CRMU Lifts Boil Advisory For Coon Rapids Customers

The Iowa State Historical Society’s mobile museum is back on the road this summer, and its tour includes stops in the region next week. The custom-built Winnebago museum on wheels will be posted outside the Sac City Public Library during their regular business hours on June 7, 8, and 9 before heading to the Jefferson Bell Tower Festival, where it will be available for one day on June 11. The 300-square-foot interior currently features the “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People and Places” exhibit with dozens of artifacts and 13,000 years of the state’s history. Materials on display include women’s suffrage pamphlets from the early 1900s, a flight suit worn by Iowa astronaut, Peggy Whitson, a menu from a 1959 dinner hosted in Des Moines during Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev’s visit to Iowa, and much more. State Curator Leo Landis, says, “These images and objects remind us of the role Iowans played in global events. It’s easy to overlook the significant contributions Iowans have made in promoting equality and liberty, but this exhibit can inspire all Iowans to understand and appreciate Iowa’s past and promote these values.” You can follow the mobile museum’s journey across Iowa on the State Historical Society’s Facebook page.

SAC CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO