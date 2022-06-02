ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, IA

CRMU Lifts Boil Advisory For Coon Rapids Customers

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoon Rapids Municipal Utilities (CRMU) has lifted the boil advisory issued earlier this week. Iowa Department of Natural Resource...

www.1380kcim.com

1380kcim.com

The City Of Glidden Has Changed The Sewer Prices For Customers

The City of Glidden has approved an ordinance to increase customers’ sewer prices effective July 1. City Administrator, Brooke Peterson, says this was passed last year. This is the second year of the increase in prices. Peterson adds how much customers will have to pay. She states that users...
GLIDDEN, IA
1380kcim.com

DOT Requests Public Input On Proposed Work On U.S. Hwy 30 In Boone County

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is requesting public input for proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 30 in Boone County. The project is located 1.25 miles west of the Des Moines River crossing at the intersection with L Avenue near Seven Oaks Recreation. The work, which is expected to begin a year from now, will result in short-term, single-lane closures, but the highway will remain open to thru-traffic for the project’s duration. DOT staff is requesting feedback from the public on the proposed work. Residents wanted to submit their comments can do so until Monday, June 20. Contact details and links with more information can be found included below.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Some Subways no longer accepting coupons

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the rising price of food, one restaurant is no longer accepting it’s company coupons. The Subway in Harding Hills shopping center in Des Moines is one of several that have chosen to no longer honor Subway coupons issued by their home office. “We used to take coupons until about February […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Apartment building planned for Ingersoll gas station site

DES MOINES, Iowa — A gas station on the ever-developing Ingersoll Avenue may soon meet the wrecking ball in favor of affordable housing. Developer Scott Cutler and Anawim Housing are planning to build a 20-unit apartment building at the Star gas station site on 2701 Ingersoll. The building has not been sold to Cutler yet, […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
Radio Iowa

Supreme Court rules on disputed truck dealership in Clear Lake

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in north Iowa. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law and the new dealership should not be allowed open.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

The Annual Cruise-In Is Tomorrow Night In Carroll

The annual free cruise-in is tomorrow (Friday) at Piranha Club in Carroll. Registration for the event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and awards will be presented during the 7:00 p.m. hour. Eight trophies will be awarded based upon guest choice with no traditional judging. The awarded classes are GM, Mopar, Ford, van, motorcycle, truck, and anything on wheels. Free t-shirts will be given to the first 50 entries into the event. Individuals with any other questions can contact Brain Brauckman at 71-830-3236.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa children set up lemonade stand to benefit local food pantry

GRANGER, Iowa — A group of central Iowa children started their summer vacation this weekend raising money for people in need. In Granger, children who live on Maple Street set up a lemonade stand, charging 50 cents for lemonade and cookies. Basically, we're just trying to pay it forward."
GRANGER, IA
kicdam.com

Burglary Charges Filed After Police Called To Storm Lake Manufacturing Facility

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Burglary charges have been filed after Storm Lake police were called to local manufacturing plant Tuesday morning to a report of suspicious activity. Once on scene at the Tyson Pork Plant, officers were told by security personnel a person, later identified as 29-year-old Toe Kye, had been attempting to enter vehicles parked in the plant’s parking lot.
STORM LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

The Fourth Annual Art In the Park Food Truck Battle Is Later This Month In Audubon

The fourth annual Art in the Park Food Truck Battle is later this month in Audubon. The event is on Saturday, June 11, at John James Audubon Park from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants can enjoy artists, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, a farmers’ market, and more. The event is free to attend, and individuals will see the food trucks battle it out and vote on the best one. For more information on the event, individuals can visit Art in the Park & Food Truck Battle on Facebook or call Audubon County Economic Development at 712-563-2742.
AUDUBON, IA
WOWT

Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once a staple of family entertainment, the drive-in movie has largely faded from the scene in recent decades. In fact, only two authentic drive-in theaters remain open full-time in Nebraska, and of the two, only the Quasar in Valley shows new releases with their eyes on becoming a metro destination.
1380kcim.com

State Historical Society’s Mobile Museum Making Stops In Sac City And Jefferson Next Week

The Iowa State Historical Society’s mobile museum is back on the road this summer, and its tour includes stops in the region next week. The custom-built Winnebago museum on wheels will be posted outside the Sac City Public Library during their regular business hours on June 7, 8, and 9 before heading to the Jefferson Bell Tower Festival, where it will be available for one day on June 11. The 300-square-foot interior currently features the “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People and Places” exhibit with dozens of artifacts and 13,000 years of the state’s history. Materials on display include women’s suffrage pamphlets from the early 1900s, a flight suit worn by Iowa astronaut, Peggy Whitson, a menu from a 1959 dinner hosted in Des Moines during Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev’s visit to Iowa, and much more. State Curator Leo Landis, says, “These images and objects remind us of the role Iowans played in global events. It’s easy to overlook the significant contributions Iowans have made in promoting equality and liberty, but this exhibit can inspire all Iowans to understand and appreciate Iowa’s past and promote these values.” You can follow the mobile museum’s journey across Iowa on the State Historical Society’s Facebook page.
SAC CITY, IA
KCCI.com

More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

CCSD Board Of Education Will Met On Monday For A Work Session

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education will meet for Monday’s regularly scheduled work session. The agenda includes a personnel handout, an overview of district data, a teaching and learning focus for 2022-2023, and updates on 2021-2022 work in the district. Superintendent, Dr. Casey Berlau, says the date the board will look at is assessments the students take throughout the year.
CARROLL, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Monroe Residents Killed in Jasper County Wrong-Way Crash

Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Judge Sentences Perry Man to Probation Following Burglarized Home in Greene County

A Perry man was recently sentenced to probation for two burglary incidents in Greene County. According to court documents, 29-year-old Anthony Booth pled guilty to a Class D Felony for third degree burglary and an aggravated misdemeanor for third degree criminal mischief. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn advocated for five years in prison for the felony conviction and two years for the misdemeanor conviction, both to be served concurrently. The defense attorney wanted probation and Judge Joseph McCarville suspended the prison sentences and placed Booth on three years of probation for each charge, to be served concurrently.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

