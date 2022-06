The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still waiting for official word from Rob Gronkowski on his status for 2022, but they reportedly think they know which way he is leaning. The Buccaneers are “optimistic” that Gronkowski will ultimately decide to play and re-sign with the team before the start of training camp, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. For now, Gronkowski remains unsigned, and the organization has no expectation of seeing him at full squad workouts this coming week.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO