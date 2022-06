Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. When the time comes for him to retire, he will go down as one of the most accurate passers in history, and certainly the best when it comes to taking care of the football. However, that does not mean that Rodgers had an easy time of it. Even the best athletes have rivals that they just hate to face. During the recent golf special “The Match,” Aaron Rodgers and the other three star quarterbacks were asked which defensive player they hated facing the most. Aaron Rodgers’ response: Charles Woodson.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO