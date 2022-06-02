ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

9News Now: Thursday, June 2

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building. Win a...

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Authorities Investigating Lime Van Fire In Tulsa

Authorities are investigating a vehicle fire that happened Sunday morning. The fire happened near 2nd and Guthrie in Tulsa. Officials said a homeless man was trying to break-in to a Lime van. Investigators said the man tried to cook something, then the vehicle caught fire. First responders said they performed...
TULSA, OK
The Moore American

NRHS is gun-free area, hospital reports

The Norman Regional Health System doesn’t allow guns on its campus, a security feature called into question by gun rights activists following a mass shooting in Tulsa. Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee killed four people, including two doctors, with an AR-15-style rifle Wednesday at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Health System before he killed himself. Tulsa police said Louis blamed Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims, for pain following surgery and planned to kill him and anyone in his way.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of Tulsa barbershop shares his memory of Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

16 guns confiscated from west Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip that led the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] to a home in west Tulsa where they discovered 16 guns. Around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, TPD’s Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a home in west Tulsa, where they discovered a stash of firearms and arrested Blane Roski.
TULSA, OK
psychologytoday.com

Tulsa Shooting—"The Pit of Despair"

People suffering from chronic pain feel trapped and angry, conditions for acting out. Physicians are also frustrated when they are unable to meet a patient's needs. We are not trained in the correct approach. The responsibility for the Tulsa shooting lies with the business of medicine, which has minimized the...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Po-Hi graduate killed in Tulsa shooting

TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
TULSA, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
wbrz.com

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead

A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people on Wednesday at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of...
TULSA, OK
KTTS

Tulsa Gunman Targeted Surgeon He Blamed For Pain

(AP) — Police say a man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin identified the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Warren Clinic opens at noon Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — All Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon Thursday in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been canceled, Saint Francis Health System said. The Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will also be closed for the rest of the week, Saint Francis also said in a Facebook post.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Two women killed in crash near McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the drivers were headed in opposite directions on OK-31 near near CR Seven Devils Road when for an unknown reason, both cars crossed the center line and hit head-on.
MCALESTER, OK
KTUL

Highway to Henryetta happening next weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta presented by AT&T will be taking place next Saturday, June 11. The festival is located at 12140 Laurel Road in Henryetta. The tentative and estimated time for Saturday is as follows. Parking lots will open at 10 a.m., festival gates...
HENRYETTA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Men charged in connection with copper theft from Dewey business

DEWEY, Okla. — Two men are facing copper theft charges after they were found with copper from a Dewey business, according to Washington County court records. Kelly Mailcoat, 51, of Dewey and Kristopher Chapman, 37, of Bartlesville were charged on June 1 with felony intent to steal copper and felony possession of stolen copper after prosecutors allege they went to Cornerstone Electric in Dewey and removed some copper, wire cable and tubing from the business, according to an affidavit.
DEWEY, OK
vervetimes.com

Last wish of Tulsa shooting victim to be honored

(NewsNation) — Dr. Komi S. Folly was at Saint Francis Hospital when the Wednesday shooting happened at the Tulsa health care facility. He is also a good friend of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was one of four people killed in the shooting. The gunman later also died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
Houston Chronicle

Empty clinics, no calls: The fallout of Oklahoma's abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization.
OKLAHOMA STATE

