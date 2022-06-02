9News Now: Thursday, June 2

The Norman Regional Health System doesn’t allow guns on its campus, a security feature called into question by gun rights activists following a mass shooting in Tulsa. Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee killed four people, including two doctors, with an AR-15-style rifle Wednesday at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Health System before he killed himself. Tulsa police said Louis blamed Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims, for pain following surgery and planned to kill him and anyone in his way.

