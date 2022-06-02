ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Covington man arrested for exposing genitals at Big Lots

WAFB.com
 3 days ago

www.wafb.com

brproud.com

TPSO searching for missing teen girl from Gray

GRAY, La. (BRPROUD) – A 14-year-old girl is missing from Gray, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Akniya La’Naye Domangue left her home without permission. She was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. on June 3. Domangue is 4’11″ and weighs 120...
GRAY, LA
brproud.com

BRPD arrest man found with drugs, over 6k in cash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department after he was found with a handgun and over five pounds of marijuana. Officers stopped a vehicle that had swerved into oncoming traffic and made contact with the driver, 23-year-old Daelon Arrington. Police say that during the traffic stop, officers recovered illegal marijuana, a large sum of cash, a handgun, and a scale.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Bicyclist hit, killed on I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 46-year-old bicyclist. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on I-10 Service Road before Mayo Boulevard. Investigators say a 31-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound on I-10 Service Road when he hit...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

6 arrested in string of Garden District armed robberies, Baton Rouge Police say

Six people have been arrested after authorities connected them to a string of armed robberies that upended the Garden District earlier this month. As he spoke during a virtual public safety meeting published on BRPD's Facebook page Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the suspects, whose names and ages have not been released, were responsible for at least seven attacks over a ten-day span in and around the Baton Rouge neighborhood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish on June 4, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Shane King, 48, of Gonzales, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident. The initial investigation revealed that King was driving east on LA 42 in a 1991 Harley Davidson. For unknown reasons, King failed to negotiate a curve as he approached the roundabout, striking the curb. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman. Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Ms. Leonard. She has been located safe. Louisiana – On June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 63-year-old Darline Leonard. Ms. Leonard walked away from her home located on Emile Drive in Lockport, Louisiana. According to authorities , she was last seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. this morning. She could be in the area of the Valentine Bridge or the Valentine Chemical Plant, which is now closed.
LOCKPORT, LA
WAFB.com

Shooting on Brady St. leaves 1 dead, investigation underway

A father and son live in Hattiesburg but are LSU fans. They're representing the Tigers for the NCAA Regional there. Deon Guillory informs you of several recalls recently put in place. Coast & Climate Hurricane Week: Dr. Liz Skilton. Updated: 1 hours ago. Dr. Liz Skilton from UL-Lafayette authored a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
brproud.com

BRPD investigates deadly shooting on Brady Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the 2900 block of Brady Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 57-year-old Michael Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot to death near Plank Road overnight

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death in a neighborhood off Plank Road Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Brady Street around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. There, police found Michael Anderson, 57, with multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson died...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Hammond man dies following motorcycle crash Friday evening near Folsom

A 49-year-old man has died following a crash that occurred Friday (June 3) evening near Folsom. Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Traffic Division are investigating after a Hammond-area man died from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a trailer being pulled behind a truck on Willie Road shortly before 7 p.m.
HAMMOND, LA
cenlanow.com

Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge leaders discuss youth crime

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10 West, according to LSP. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Additional information will be provided once it becomes available. The Fifth Season 2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. The First Alert Team breaks down everything you need...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects accused of theft, using stolen credit card

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is trying to identify two people believed to be involved with a tractor trailer burglary. The sheriff’s office is looking for two people who allegedly broke into a tractor trailer and stole a bag from the front seat between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on May 31 at the Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs Road. EBRSO says that the victim’s credit card was also stolen and had been used to make purchases at the Lowes on Cortana Place.
BATON ROUGE, LA

