ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16z9FY_0fyH9jq200

The St. Louis Cardinals (29-21) head to Wrigley Field Thursday to start a 4-game series with the longtime rival Chicago Cubs (21-29) at 8:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions.

This is the first meeting this season between the NL Central teams. The Cardinals won last year’s season series 10-9 and had a plus-3 run differential.

St. Louis just swept the San Diego Padres in a 3-game set at home. The Cardinals are 7-3 straight up (SU) over their last 10 games.

Chicago just split a 4-game home series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are 5-5 SU in the last 10.

Cardinals at Cubs projected starters

LHP Matthew Liberatore vs. RHP Keegan Thompson

The rookie Liberatore is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA (9 2/3 IP, 4 ER), 9 H, 1 HR, 5 BB and 9 K in 2 starts.

  • The 2018 MLB 1st-round draft choice by the Tampa Bay Rays is the 35th-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

Thompson is 5-0 with a 1.58 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 7.9 K/9 in 3 starts and 8 relief appearances.

  • Last start: Won 5-1 Saturday at the Chicago White Sox with 5 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 HR, 1 BB and 4 K.

Cardinals at Cubs odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:26 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Cardinals -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Cubs -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals -1.5 (+145) | Cubs +1.5 (-180)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Cardinals at Cubs picks and predictions

Prediction

Cubs 6, Cardinals 4

LEAN CUBS (-108).

They’re as productive vs. lefties as the Cardinals (-112) are against righties and Chicago has a starting and relief pitching edge.

Thompson has been lights out and grades in the 84th percentile of hard-hit rate, 89th percentile of exit velocity and in the 72nd percentile or better in expected batting average, wOBA and slugging percentage, per Statcast.

Chicago’s relievers leads St. Louis’ bullpen in several advanced pitching metrics including xFIP (4.16-3.28), K/BB rate (3.26-2.23), contact rates and swing-and-miss rates, per FanGraphs.

It’s only a LEAN to the CUBS (-108) because the Cardinals are 8 games better in the standings and Liberatore has looked like the real deal so far.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS.

Chicago is 24-11 RL as an underdog but the Cubs’ +1.5 (-180) price is out of my price range for an outright bet. Perhaps there’s another similarly priced line to parlay with Chicago’s RL for a better payout.

Slight LEAN to the OVER 8.5 (-105).

Chicago is 9-4-2 O/U as an underdog and 5-1-1 O/U in the last 7 games vs. left-handed starters. Plus, Wrigley Field is a notoriously hitter-friendly ballpark.

My favorite bet in this game is Chicago’s ML, but there’s a smidge of value in the OVER 8.5 (-105).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Evaluating two Reds players as St. Louis Cardinals trade targets

Evaluating Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitchers Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo as St. Louis Cardinals trade targets. At this point, it’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals could use rotation upgrades despite Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz getting close to returning off the Injured List. We have evaluated Pittsburgh...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

LINE: Cardinals -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Chicago is 23-31 overall and 11-19 at home. The Cubs have hit 55 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL. St. Louis is 31-23...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

Cubs try to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

LINE: Cardinals -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago has a 22-29 record overall and a 10-17 record at home. The Cubs are 8-24 in games when...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Liberatore
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner resting Friday afternoon for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Hoerner started the last three games and went 2-for-13 with a walk and a strikeout in that time. Andrelton Simmons is replacing Hoerner at shortstop and hitting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Friday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Pujols started Thursday's series opener and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a whiff. Nolan Gorman, who missed the last three games with a back injury, is replacing Pujols at DH and hitting second.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The St Louis Cardinals#Tipico Sportsbook#The San Diego Padres#The Milwaukee Brewers#Ip#The Tampa Bay Rays#Mlb Com#Bb 9#The Chicago White Sox#Usa Today Sports Scores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at St. Louis race picks, Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, predictions, best bets from proven expert

After posting his first win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in early April, Denny Hamlin had his struggles, finishing 18th or worse in each of his next five starts. But the 41-year-old broke out of the slump on May 15 with a fourth-place at Kansas and became just the third driver with multiple wins this year when he took the checkered flag at Charlotte last weekend. Hamlin aims for his third victory of the season and second in a row when he competes Sunday in the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300, the inaugural Cup Series race held at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., just outside of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy